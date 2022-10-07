Raheem Morris looking to get Aaron Donald more involved in Week 5

Opponents have started doing everything possible to keep Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald contained in the pass rush, and his production has taken a hit in recent weeks. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris addressed concerns about the All-Pro lineman’s usage in his comments to the media on Thursday, and seemed optimistic that he might be able to get him more involved against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

He neglected to mention that the San Francisco 49ers were able to slow down the star defender, but looked to the future and assured reporters that he is hard at work trying to find ways to make his impact felt in Week 5.

“You’re talking about one of the best players to ever play this game,” Morris said of Donald. “He can do just about anything you ask him to do. The willingness and the fun that he has doing those things is what I enjoy doing the most and enjoy setting up for him, so we’ll get some more of those things going.”

Donald is the least of the defense’s problems, though they certainly seem to perform better when he is able to pin his ears back and get after the quarterback with regularity. He faces double teams on a more consistent basis than almost anyone else in the league, and for good reason.

Against a team like the Cowboys, pressure on the quarterback will be a key factor in getting back into the win column. Current starting quarterback Cooper Rush lacks experience against top talents like Donald, and in the event that Dak Prescott makes his first appearance of the season, the defense will need to be creative in mitigating his diverse skillset.

If Donald can register a sack or two in Sunday’s matchup, expect the Rams to get back above .500 as they look to regain the lead in the NFC West over the next few weeks.

