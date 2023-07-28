Raheem Morris likes what Ahkello Witherspoon has brought to Rams’ defense

In desperate need of a veteran presence in their secondary, the Los Angeles Rams inked a deal with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon ahead of training camp. While Witherspoon hasn’t been with the team for a long time, Raheem Morris has been impressed with what the experienced corner has brought to the Rams thus far.

“Yeah, it’s really early, but I will say this…What he’s brought so far that I’ve noticed right away is his calm, cool demeanor and his willingness to learn, his willingness to gather information and to be able to go out here and just to even practice within the short time that he’s been here, I think it’s just a credit to him,” Morris said. “So, he’s brought that right now and it’s really early. He’s looked good, he’s done some really good things. Hopefully, continue to be able to get some opportunities for him and go out there and compete and just find out who’s the best three? Who’s the best two? Who’s the best four, whatever the case may be? Who those guys are.”

Before signing Witherspoon, the most experienced cornerback on the Rams’ roster was Robert Rochell, who is entering his third season. Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Shaun Jolly, Tyon Davis, and Jordan Jones are all first or second-year players.

Besides experience, Witherspoon immediately became the tallest cornerback on the Rams at 6-foot-2. Injuries have been a concern with Witherspoon in his career with the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, but he’s been productive when he’s available.

Witherspoon is undoubtedly going to need time to get acclimated to Morris’ defense and playing with the other defensive backs on the Rams. But with the Rams needing size and experience at the cornerback position, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Witherspoon is starting in Week 1, especially if he continues to catch the eye of Morris.

