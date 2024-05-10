Raheem Morris: Kirk Cousins is "pretty much full-go" in Phase II

Late last week, the Falcons posted a video to social media of quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing passes during the team's offseason program.

It was a sign that Cousins is progressing through his rehab after tearing his Achilles midway through the 2023 season.

Speaking to the media at the start of rookie minicamp on Friday, head coach Raheem Morris said that Cousins is able to participate in pretty much all aspects of what the club is doing at this point in Phase II.

"Kirk is every day improving," Morris said in his press conference. "[With] nobody around him, there's no contact — he's all good with all those type of things. He's been doing all those things, he's been throwing, he's been out there pretty much full-go.

"Now, we got him in a limited basis, obviously because he's still in his rehab and his treatment and all those types of things. But he’ll be doing a lot of the things when we get back because we still won't have a lot of people in the pocket. Most of the stuff is jog-through, as you guys know in the offseason programs now. So, he’s full-go in those types of things. We’ll limit what he does as far as the amount, not necessarily what he’s doing when it comes to what we’re at, and what we’re able to do right now. It's not like training camp where I'm worried about people being around his feet, because the pace is so [much] slower that we feel really good about where he’s at right now."

Cousins has said that he's expecting to be "full speed" by the time training camp begins this summer. That he is able to participate in all aspects of Phase II is a positive sign that will indeed be the case.