Raheem Morris to interview with Panthers on Wednesday

After the Rams fell to the Lions on Sunday, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is now set to start what could be a busy head coaching interview schedule.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Morris will meet with the Panthers on Wednesday.

Morris has also received reported interview requests from the Falcons, Chargers, Seahawks, and Commanders.

Morris, 47, has been the Rams defensive coordinator since 2021, helping the team win Super Bowl LVI. He was previously the Buccaneers head coach from 2009-2011, going 17-31 in those three seasons. He also served as the Falcons interim coach in 2020 after Dan Quinn was fired, compiling a 4-7 record.