Raheem Morris, Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero, Patrick Graham, Mike Kafka up for second Seahawks interviews

The Seahawks can have in-person interviews with head coaching candidates who currently work for other teams this week and they have several coaches in mind for their next round of meetings.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are setting up second interviews with five candidates. The group includes Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Pelissero adds that there will likely be other coaches added to the list.

One possible addition will be Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as he is scheduled for his first interview with the team on Sunday.