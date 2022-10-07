Raheem Morris compliments Cooper Rush’s poise at quarterback: ‘He has a complete ownership of the offense’

Exactly who will take snaps under center for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 is unclear, though the Los Angeles Rams are preparing for any circumstance ahead of the matchup as they look to get their season back on track. After losing last week to the San Francisco 49ers, the team is reeling, and in need of a change in momentum to shift their 2022 campaign back into high gear.

Nobody knows what the team is up against better than defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who has been in the process of putting together a winning game plan for the Rams’ effort against the Cowboys this week. In his comments to the media on Thursday, Morris told reporters that he was impressed by what he saw out of Cooper Rush when he studied Dallas’ film, noting how impressive the quarterback’s grasp of the Cowboys’ schemes are for the limited time he has spent as a starter.

“I think it’s just execution,” Morris said of Rush’s ability to conduct traffic for Dallas. “I think he has a complete ownership of the offense. You can tell by when he steps to the line of scrimmage, and he barks out signals and calls to change at the line of scrimmage. You can tell by his command of the hard count getting people to jump offsides, getting to their all-go’s.

“You can tell by his tempo offense when they get to the line of scrimmage, a la us getting up there quick, getting out the play, spitting it out, going through the whole procedure. It’s not something that they’re looking to babysit some young guy. I mean you’re talking about a guy that’s got complete control of the offense and he’s playing really well, and that’s exactly what I told the defense on a Wednesday.”

Whether it ends up being Rush or incumbent starter Dak Prescott taking snaps for the Cowboys, Los Angeles’ defense is prepared. Contingency plans are surely in the works for their strategy against both quarterbacks, so no matter who plays, expect the Rams to attack when Dallas throws the ball to rattle signal-caller early in the matchup.

The fate of Los Angeles’ season could hinge on this Week 5 performance, so every effort will be made to bring their best possible game plan into this crucial tilt. Watch for Aaron Donald and the Rams’ linebackers to get involved early and often, and for the injured secondary to step up in a big way to help secure a win against the Cowboys’ high-octane offense.

