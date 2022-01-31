Raheem Morris added to list of head coach finalists for Vikings

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is joining the likes of Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching job.

The Vikings are preparing to conduct their second round of interviews this week with newly-hired general manger Kwesi Adofo-Mensah overseeing things this time around, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ryans will obviously be an easier interview to schedule with the 49ers coming up short in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. But things get a bit more complicated with the Rams preparing to play at Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals in a little less than two weeks from now.

SKOR North is reporting the Vikings are flying out to Los Angeles, the site of Super Bowl LVI, to conduct the interviews with both Rams assistants.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the one wild-card in the mix of potential coaching candidates after having a phone conversation with the team over the weekend. While no official interview date has been set, he still remains a candidate the Vikings have shown interest in pursuing.

Morris captained the Rams’ dominant defense this season after spending the previous six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons in a multitude of different roles. He served as the head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009-2011.

It’s important to note that Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is arguably the best defensive back in football, called Morris the “best coach” he’s ever had.

That’s high praise from a future Hall of Famer.

