‘It was a rags to riches story’: Cajun Lacrosse champions again

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– “It was a rags to riches story,” Ragin’ Cajun Lacrosse defenseman Grayson Lanza said.

That is how Lanza described the journey the team made on its way to a championship.

It’s a story that includes a one-year shutdown of the program in 2021.

“I came out here, COVID year. The team got shut down. Glad we got the program restarted. Back at it again,” Louisiana goalie Kory Pellerin said.

Louisiana’s first season back was a rocky one, but things turned the corner in 2024.

“I would say once we played University of Houston, they were going to be our toughest opponent for the year. We played them for the first time in March and it wasn’t 100% they, they were going to win the game. We knew we had to come out with everything we had and we had to be firing on all cylinders and we did and we won that game.It was a close game, but we won it. And that’s when we realized we have a shot at making the championship this year,” Lanza recalled.

And they did reach the championship game; they beat Houston for the Lonestar Alliance Cup.

It’s the Cajuns’ first cup win since going back to back in 2016 and 2017.

“It was it was the most rewarding feeling I’ve ever had in my life, at STM in the last two years I was there, we lost in the semifinals both this year by the same team, by one goal,” Louisiana midfielder Johnathan Furka said.

“That was just the ecstatic that we spent so much time and money and practicing getting to that point that I feel we wouldn’t have done everybody who supported us an injustice if we hadn’t won that game,” Lanza said.

If you want to get into the game, the guys said come as you are.

“Don’t let the barrier to entry, not having gear, not knowing anything stop you,” Lanza recommended. “Go out to Acadiana lacrosse league. Go out to your local club team and play. More than enough people have gear that you can borrow. The entire community is very, very nice and very, very patient with new people.”

“I’ve had many friends come out when they didn’t have anything and now they’re insane at the sport at it now,” Furka recalled.

“Come out. You don’t have to have gear, you don’t have to have experience. But it’s just it’s a great opportunity to meet friends and have a good time,” Pellerin suggested.

The Cajuns will begin their next season in the fall. They play their home games at the UL Rec Complex.

For more information about the team, click here.

