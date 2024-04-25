Ragin’ Cajuns Post Comeback Victory in Final Midweek Contest

LAKE CHARLES – The 19th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team battled back from an early deficit and won a bases loaded standoff in the seventh inning to claim a 5-4 win over McNeese at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond on Wednesday, April 24.

After McNeese built a 3-0 lead in its first two at bats, run-scoring hits from Mihyia Davis (double) and Alexa Langeliers (single) sparked a three-run third inning that drew the Ragin’ Cajuns (35-15) even.

Louisiana completed the comeback in the fifth inning on Brooke Ellestad’s two-out RBI single and a leadoff home run from Sam Roe in the sixth inning increased the advantage to 5-3.

The Cowgirls (33-16) coaxed three one-out walks in the seventh off of Sam Landry and Chloe Riassetto to load the bases a pose the first threat since Landry took over in relief in the second inning.

A fielding error allowed McNeese to slip in one run and place the winning run in scoring position with only one out. Riassetto, who had returned to the circle in relief, promptly struck out Bella Perez and Crislyne Moreno to preserve the victory.

Louisiana picked up its fifth consecutive win and second midweek win of the week, following up Tuesday’s 9-4 win over No. 7 LSU on Tuesday. The Ragin’ Cajuns snapped McNeese’s season-best, 10-game win streak.

Roe led UL with a three-hit effort (3-for-4, HR, RBI) and was one of five different players to record an RBI. Davis’ 2-for-4 showing at the plate marked her team-leading 25th multiple-hit game and Ellestad’s two-out heroics in the fifth landed her 19th two-out RBI and 40th overall.

Landry worked five innings in relief in changing the game’s momentum, yielding just four hits and holding the Cowgirls scoreless save the walk the crossed the plate in the bases-loaded situation in the seventh.

The Ragin’ Cajuns completed the season series sweep of McNeese. Louisiana stretched its current series win streak to five games and upped its all-time advantage over the Cowgirls to 110-26.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana returns to Sun Belt Conference play from Friday-Sunday, April 26-28 in Monroe, holding a four-game lead in the SBC standings with six games remaining. During the ULM series, the Ragin Cajuns will look to clinch a fifth consecutive Sun Belt regular season title.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks begin the three-game SBC set at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the ULM Softball Complex.

All games in the UL-ULM series are being broadcast on ESPN+. Fans can hear a radio broadcast on The Goat 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on The Varsity Network.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin’ Cajuns on Facebook (/RaginCajunsSB), Twitter (@RaginCajunsSB) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.