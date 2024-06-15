Ragin’ Cajuns pitching coach set to become new head coach for St. Thomas More

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– After spending three years as a member of the UL Softball coaching staff, Justin Robichaux is returning to baseball diamond.

The oldest son of legendary Cajuns Baseball coach Tony Robichaux is leaving his role as pitching coach for the Ragin’ Cajuns. He is set to become the new head baseball coach of St. Thomas More.

The Cougars began searching for their new head coach following the resignation of former head coach Cass Hargis ahead of the state playoffs. Interim head coach Chance Harst will remain a part of the Cougars’ staff. St. Thomas More is coming off a semifinal appearance in the state playoffs, being eliminated by number one seeded St. Louis, 7-3.

Robichaux played for Louisiana baseball from 2007-10. He entered a role with UL Baseball during the 2011 season as a student coach following his college graduation. Robichaux took a hiatus from the coaching ranks to build a successful career in the private sector. During his tenure as pitching coach of UL Softball, Robichaux coached three All-Sun Belt performers with Sam Landry, Kandra Lamb and Meghan Schorman.

Cajun Softball finished top-20 in all major polls to wrap up the 2024 softball season.

