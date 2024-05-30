Ragin’ Cajuns, Longhorns to meet opening day of Bryan-College Station Regional

LAFAYETTE. La (KLFY) – Louisiana baseball’s opening game against Texas in the NCAA Bryan-College Station Regional on Friday at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park has been upgraded to an ESPN2 broadcast.

First pitch between Louisiana (40-18) and Texas (35-22) is scheduled for 5 p.m. The game was originally slated to be shown on ESPNU.

All games in the Bryan-College Station Regional will be aired on the ESPN Family of Networks. The opening game between No. 3 national seed Texas A&M (44-13) and Grambling (26-26) will be streamed live on ESPN+.

2024 Bryan-College Station Regional All-Session ticket sales have concluded. Individual session tickets located in LAWN/SRO and/or Section 12 may be available beginning 90 minutes prior to each game at the Blue Bell Park box office.

NCAA BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL SCHEDULE (all times Central)

Friday, May 31

12:00 PM – G1: Texas A&M vs Grambling (ESPN+)

5:00 PM – G2: Louisiana vs Texas (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 1

2:00 PM – G3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser

8:00 PM – G4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner

Sunday, June 2

2:00 PM – G5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser

7:00 PM – G6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner

Monday, June 3

TBA – G7: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner (if necessary)

