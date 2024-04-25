Ragin’ Cajuns Fall to Houston Christian In Midweek, 10-9

LAFAYETTE – Tyler LaRue hit an RBI double and Ty Hodge followed with a two-run homer to highlight a five-run, fifth inning and lift Houston Christian earn a 10-9 upset victory over No. 17-ranked Louisiana on Wednesday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

LaRue went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs as HCU (15-25) recorded all nine hits from its top five batters in the lineup to win its second straight game. Samuel Benjamin and Trevor Roper each went 2-for-4 and scored three times as the Huskies built a 4-0 lead after three innings.

Louisiana (31-12), which had 10 hits and stranded a season-high tying 14 runners on base, trailed 4-1 after four innings as John Taylor scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Torres .

HCU scored a pair of runs in the fifth on a passed ball and wild pitch before LaRue doubled to left and Hodge followed with a homer to left for a 9-1 lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns came back with a six-run inning to cut the deficit to 9-7. Louisiana loaded the bases before Caleb Stelly was hit by a pitch to plate Kyle DeBarge . Torres followed with an RBI single to right and Taylor would score on the first of two HCU errors in the inning.

Pinch-hitter Jackson Halter then followed with a two-run double and Connor Cuff would score on an error before the Huskies got a fly ball and grounder to end the inning.

LaRue drove in his fourth run of the night with an RBI single to center to drive in Benjamin, who hit a one-out double into the left-field corner.

The Ragin’ Cajuns crept back to 10-9 in the eighth when pinch-hitter Lee Amedee tripled to center to drive in Conor Higgs and Taylor.

Zach Ryan (1-0), the second of nine pitchers used by HCU, earned the victory after tossing a scoreless inning in relief with two strikeouts. Jarek Wells fanned two batters in a scoreless ninth to earn his first save.

Taylor and Stelly had two hits each to lead Louisiana, which dropped its second midweek game of the season in 13 contests. Taylor scored three times for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Halter, Torres and Amedee each driving in a pair of runs.

Blake McGehee (2-2) took the loss for Louisiana after giving up a pair of runs on three hits in 2.0 innings of work.

Louisiana will resume Sun Belt Conference play beginning on Friday when it hosts Southern Miss in a three-game series. The first pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m..

