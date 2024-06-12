Ragin’ Cajuns earn top 20 finish in final national softball polls of 2024 season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team closed out the 2024 season with a Top 20 finish across all of the major national polls with the completion of the publishing of the final listings on Wednesday (June 12, 2024).

Louisiana (45-19, 22-2 Sun Belt) earned its 31st overall finish in the final rankings – and 16th in the past 17 seasons – following its 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance which was highlighted by a national seed (No. 13) and host site at Lamson Park.

The Ragin’ Cajuns landed a Top 20 finish across all major national polls (USA Today/NFCA, ESPN/USA Softball, D1Softball, Softball America) for the second consecutive season.

It’s the fifth time of Gerry Glasco’s tenure finishing inside the Top 20 of both the USA Today/NFCA and ESPN/USA Softball polls.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were placed at No. 17 by Softball America, listed at No. 18 in D1Softball poll and voted No. 19 by the panelists on the USA Today/NFCA and ESPN/USA Softball polls.

Dating back to the first release of the NFCA rankings in 1990, Louisiana has finished ranked in at least one national poll in all but four seasons.

During the 2024 season, the Ragin’ Cajuns reached the 40-win mark for the 25th consecutive completed season by closing out the regular season winning 31 of the final 35 games. The success was driven by an offense ranked Top 20 nationally in batting average and a No. 1 ranking in double plays turned.

Louisiana collected its fifth consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season championship and reached the SBC Tournament championship game for the sixth time in as many attempts under Glasco’s guidance and 10th consecutive occurrence of the event. The Cajuns also continued impressive streaks of consecutive Sun Belt series won (now 89 straight) and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (now 25 straight).

The NCAA postseason was highlighted by the first national seed of the Glasco era with Louisiana claiming the No. 13 seed and first regional hosting spot at Lamson Park since 2016. The program advanced to Championship Sunday of the NCAA Lafayette Regional, marking the 16th consecutive NCAA Regionals appearance reaching the championship round.

Fans can celebrate and honor the 2024 Softball Sun Belt Conference champions by making a gift to the Centerfield Club (click here) to support the student-athletes.

