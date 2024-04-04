Ragin’ Cajuns continue homestand looking to extend win streak

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana continues its season-long, nine-game homestand beginning on Friday when it hosts in-state opponent ULM in a three-game Sun Belt Conference baseball series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. The series will continue on Saturday with a 2 p.m. contest before the series finale on Sunday at 1. Sunday’s game will be lone contest in the weekend series to be streamed on ESPN+.

Fans in the Lafayette area will be able to listen live on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana (21-8, 8-1 SBC) looks to extend the nation’s longest win streak (12) when it hosts ULM (15-14, 3-6 SBC). The series between the schools dates back to 1953 with Louisiana holding a 101-55 lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have won 38 of the last 41 contests in the series dating back to 2013, including a three-game sweep last season in Monroe.

Southpaws Andrew Herrmann (2-1, 2.12 ERA) and Chase Morgan (2-1, 2.15 ERA), ranked first and second respectively in the SBC in earned run average, will take the mound in the opening two games with right-hander Carson Fluno (1-0, 3.32 ERA) scheduled to pitch in Sunday’s finale.

Duncan Pastore (.319-2-19) is one of six regulars in the lineup hitting above .300 for Louisiana with Josh Alexander (.314-2-17), Kyle DeBarge (.310-9-31), Lee Amedee (.306-2-16), John Taylor (.305-3-17) and Jose Torres (.303-1-18) following.

Conor Higgs (.291-4-15) is next among regulars in hitting for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Caleb Stelley (.259-1-15) leading the team with six stolen bases. Trey LaFleur (.371-3-13) and Mason Zambo (.333-0-3) are each hitting above .300 for Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns posted a 13-3 victory over Nicholls in seven innings on Tuesday behind a four-hit game from Pastore and a solo home run from DeBarge. Jack Martinez and David Christie combined to hold Nicholls to nine hits in the game after the Colonels entered with a .332 team batting average.

ULM scored all of its runs with two outs in a 10-6 win at Northwestern State on Wednesday behind three hits from Bryce Blaser. The Warhawks claimed the opening game in its home series last weekend against nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina.

Michelle Artzberger (.402-3-27), the current SBC leader in hitting, is one of five players hitting above .300 for ULM. Blaser (.355-2-15), freshman Easton Winfield (.346-7-19), Colby Lunsford (.337-3-16) and Shawn Weatherbee (.329-3-17) are next for the Warhawks, who are third in the SBC in doubles (57) and fourth in hits (274).

Left-hander Cam Barlow (1-1, 4.98 ERA) will start in Friday’s opener for ULM with right-hander Beau Blanchard (1-2, 5.62 ERA) scheduled to pitch on Saturday. ULM’s starter for Sunday’s finale is to be determined.

GAMES 30-32 PREVIEW

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (21-8, 5-1 SBC) vs. ULM Warhawks (15-14, 3-6 Southland)

DATE/TIMES (dates and times are subject to change)

Friday – April 5, 6 p.m.

Friday – April 6, 2 p.m.

Friday – April 7, 1 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (6,015) | Lafayette, La.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | LH Andrew Herrmann (6-3, 215, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga.)

’24 Stats: 2-1, 2.12 ERA, 34.0 IP, 24 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 14 BB, 37 K, .198 OppBA

ULM | LH Cam Barlow (5-11, 200, Sr., Halls, Tenn.)

’24 Stats: 1-1, 4.98 ERA, 21.2 IP, 18 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 8 BB, 23 K, .217 OppBA

SATURDAY – 2 p.m.

LOUISIANA | LH Chase Morgan (6-3, 195, Fr., Cypress, Texas)

’24 Stats: 2-1, 2.15 ERA, 29.1 IP, 17 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 9 BB, 26 K, .167 OppBA

ULM | RH Beau Blanchard (6-5, 215, Sr., Loreauville, La.)

’24 Stats: 1-2, 5.62 ERA, 24.0 IP, 21 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 9 BB, 18 K, .239 OppBA

SUNDAY – 1 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Carson Fluno (6-2, 190, Sr., Sun Prairie, Wis.)

’24 Stats: 1-0, 3.32 ERA, 21.2 IP, 16 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 9 BB, 22 K, .198 OppBA

ULM | TBA

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Receiving Votes (NCBWA/USA Today Coaches); RPI – 48

ULM – Unranked; RPI – 171

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM 96.5 / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Brad Topham (color)

SERIES RECORD

Overall: Louisiana leads, 101-55

Last 10: Louisiana, 8-2

Streak: Louisiana +4

