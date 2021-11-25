What Ragin' Cajuns coach Billy Napier, candidate for Florida job, said about his future Wednesday

The future remains uncertain for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier, a hot target in college football's coaching carousel.

“There is no decision yet,” Napier said after practice Wednesday night.

Napier appears to be firmly in the mix for open jobs at Florida and Virginia Tech, and could be a candidate at LSU as well. He showed initial interest in the TCU job before evidentially backing away from the situation.

This isn’t the first time since Napier, a former Alabama receivers coach under Nick Saban and former offensive coordinator at Clemson and Arizona State, has been a coach in demand since arrive at UL in 2017.

He turned down Mississippi State after the 2019 season and backed away from South Carolina and Auburn after the 2020 season. His name has been connected to multiple other SEC openings since 2019, including Ole Miss and Missouri.

Napier’s No. 23 Cajuns (10-1, 7-0 Sun Belt Conference) have won 10 straight games heading into a Saturday(3 p.m. ESPNU) regular-season finale at Cajun Field against UL Monroe (4-7, 2-5).

UL, which has won the Sun Belt West Division four times under Napier, will also play Appalachian State in the Dec. 4 Sun Belt championship at Cajun Field.

All indications are that the New Orleans Bowl is quite high among likely destinations for the Cajuns after the conference championship, but it remains to be seen whether Napier will around. He did not offer a timetable for his decision-making.

Multiple programs with job openings are known to be calling on UL coach Billy Napier.

Napier said after Wednesday’s practice that reports and rumors regarding his candidacies elsewhere are not impacting UL’s preparation for its regular-season finale.

“I think we had probably one of the best practices we’ve had this season today,” he said.

“You know, this comes with the territory. We have it in the past. If you’re doing something, then not only players are getting recognized. Coaches are getting recognized.

“It’s part of the end of the season that you’ve got to get through when you’ve got a good team and you’ve got a lot of people working their tail off,” he added. “We’ve been there before, and it’s just part of it.”

