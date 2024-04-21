Ragin’ Cajuns Break Out the Bats in Doubleheader Sweep

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Powered by double digits in hits both games the offense came alive for the 19th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team on day two against Southern Miss, a 14-3 (5 inn.) and 9-2 doubleheader sweep on Saturday, April 20 completing a series sweep at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

No. 19 Louisiana (33-15, 17-1 SBC) wound up collecting 14 hits in both ends of the doubleheader which fueled the scoring spree that chased away the Golden Eagles (20-23, 8-10 SBC).

Saturday’s results extended Louisiana’s nation-leading total of consecutive conference series won to 87 straight, a streak that dates back to March 2013.

The home runs from Sam Roe (3-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Alexa Langeliers (2-for-3, HR, 4 RBI) were the eye-catchers in the opening game of the twinbill.

The duo homered in the second inning, a solo shot from Roe and three-run towering blast from Langeliers, to generate half of the eight-run eruption that staked UL to a 9-0 lead.

Roe’s second time leaving the yard came an inning later and capped off a four-run frame that rebuilt the run-rule margin at 13-3.

The run support made a winner out of Chloe Riassetto (3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R) as she moved to 11-3 overall and a remained perfect (6-0) in SBC play. Denali Loecker closed with two innings of no-hit softball that included three strikeouts.

Mihyia Davis and Maddie Hayden, who together combined for 12 hits and 11 runs in the series, were in the mix to another quick start by the Cajuns as game two got underway. The duo reached back-to-back (single, walk) to lead off the game and both crossed home plate as part of a three-run first inning.

Brooke Ellestad (4-for-4, 3 RBI) ripped a two-run single back up the middle for the early big blow to USM’s chances. On the play she moved to 30 RBI in Sun Belt play, becoming the first Cajun since 2017 (DJ Sanders) to reach the mark within league play.

Lexie Delbrey (4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 5 K), who was in control from the start with a seven-pitch first inning, faced just one batter over the minimum before the Golden Eagles could get on the board.

A two-run home run from Kinsley Gordon in the top of the fourth that trimmed UL’s lead to 5-2 was quickly answered by base hits from Laney Credeur and Ellestad in the bottom half that led to a pair of runs.

Hayden, who finished 6-for-7 in the series, legged out an infield single with two outs in the fifth inning keeping the frame alive for Louisiana to add on to the score concluding with an RBI triple from Credeur.

Loecker (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K) came back with another quality relief effort and Sam Ryan (1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) closed out the Golden Eagles.

The Ragin’ Cajuns remained perfect (now at 6-0) in SBC play against Southern Miss. The weekend series marked the first conference matchup held at Lamson Park between the two programs.

With the series sweep, Louisiana maintained its four-game lead over Texas State (37-12, 13-5 SBC) in the SBC standings with only six games remaining to play. The Ragin’ Cajuns will look to clinch a fifth consecutive Sun Belt regular season title next weekend in Monroe during a three-game series at ULM.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

No. 19 Louisiana is set for a rematch with No. 7 LSU on Tuesday, April 23 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

A limited amount of outfield general admission seats remain on sale (all reserved seating is sold out). The contest is being televised in ESPN+.

Fans may purchase tickets at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685). Group tickets are also available by contacting the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office by email at tickets@louisiana.edu.

The Ragin’ Cajuns seek to get even in the midweek home-and-home series with the Tigers. LSU captured the first round, by a 4-2 count, on Tuesday, April 16 in Baton Rouge.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

