Ragged Trafalgar Square Christmas tree receives ‘branch transplant’

The tree has been 'shaken out' and given the surgery in time for Thursday's switch-on

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree has been given a makeshift branch transplant after it arrived bare on one side after its 900-mile journey from Oslo.

For more than 70 years Norway has given Britain a giant Christmas tree as a token of thanks for the Armed Forces’ assistance during the Second World War.

However, Londoners have mocked this year’s offering after the 62ft tree was delivered to Trafalgar Square appearing ragged and threadbare on one side.

The trip from Oslo’s Nordmarka forest via lorry and a cargo ship left a large part of the tree flat, brown and stripped of pine needles.

When photos emerged on social media showing it being hoisted into place with a hydraulic crane, one user quipped: “Where’s the other half of it?”

Another said: “OK, own up, who switched out the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree for one from Wish mid-journey?”, while another added: “Is it me, or does it look quite dead?”

Tree surgeons employed by Westminster City Council stepped in to perform a so-called “branch transplant” where healthier green branches from one side are chopped off and hammered into place where the trunk is bare, achieving a fuller, more symmetrical look.

Dan Barker, a business consultant who filmed the process, said it resembled going to “Turkey for a hair transplant”.

He said: “They have done a really good job... they have taken the branches off and then hammered them into other places.

“It is a neat hair transplant… they have made it look very very nice.”

The Norwegian Embassy in London has been approached for comment.

Over the past two years, Londoners have criticised the quality of Christmas trees given by Norway.

In 2021, the disquiet threatened to break out into a diplomatic row with calls in Britain for Norway to send a replacement after the 80-year-old spruce was widely mocked for its “scrawny” and “neglected” appearance.

It generated a frosty response from Norwegian officials who refused to entertain the suggestion.

Lars Anton, an Oslo citizen, said at the time: “All the British gave us last Christmas was the Kent variant. If they don’t want the tree we can come and get it back.”

Symbol of friendship

Marianne Borgen, a politician for the Socialist Left party and Oslo’s former Mayor, told The Times: “People complain all the time. In 2019 I was told it looked like a cucumber.

“In the end, the tree is not really a tree at all, it’s a symbol of solidarity and friendship. It comes from the forest that embraces Oslo on all sides.

“So while it might arrive with injuries, it remains a gift of love.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the Trafalgar Square tree’s official account pushed back at those questioning its appearance, writing: “Looks like you spoke too soon, look at me now!

“…Also it’s not always about what’s on the outside, this is a beautiful tradition which I hope will carry on for years to come.”

Patricia McAllister, the Lord Mayor of Westminster, who saw the tree being felled in Norway, said: “This year’s Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree has arrived in Trafalgar Square and she is looking fantastic!

“The team are on site all day shaking the tree out after its long journey and getting ready for Thursday’s switch-on.”

The tradition of the tree from Norway has taken place every year since 1947, with a ceremony held in November when the tree is felled.

The event this year was hosted by Anne Lindboe, the current mayor of Oslo, who was seen helping saw down the tree alongside Jan Thompson, the British Ambassador to Norway.