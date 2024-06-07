Ragged England humbled by Iceland in final Euros warm-up

Foden was strangely inconspicuous as England struggled to break down Iceland at Wembley - Getty Images/HENRY NICHOLLS

There are fleeting moments when it is possible to wonder if this gilded England generation are to succumb to all the vulnerabilities of those that preceded them, and this one was delivered one the eve of what is supposed to be their greatest summer of all.

Gareth Southgate’ side did not just lose to Iceland, ranked 72 in the world, in their final Euro 2024 warm-up at Wembley, they also offered those they face in the next month a guide to how it might be done again. This was undoubtedly one of those very bad nights that football can deliver. That it was inflicted by the same nation that brought you the England catastrophe of Euro 2016 added an extra spice, but it was the problems it exposed that were much more resonant.

This game was lost to a 12th minute goal in which space opened up that should never have been left unoccupied, and talented English defenders went missing. That can happen in international football, but more troubling for Southgate was that it was by no means Iceland’s only chance. In fact they just kept on coming, through seven England substitutions, and changes of team shape – until it was clear to everyone that all was not well.

England humbled by Iceland: As it happened

10:24 PM BST

More from Gareth Southgate

We didn’t get pressing right and we were too stretched without the ball. There were questions we were not able to answer. If your out of possession game isn’t right it can make it feel like you don’t have a foothold on the game.

On John Stones’ fitness:

We think he’s probably okay but we didn’t want to take a chance given what’s coming up.

On whether England will be ready for the Euros:

We’ll be ready. Tonight hasn’t gone as we would have hoped. I said to the players that not every day will go as you want and tonight was one of those. But also not everything will be wrong, we had enough chances really to win the game but we conceded too many chances as well.

10:19 PM BST

Captain Kane’s reaction

10:11 PM BST

The thoughts of Gareth Southgate

It was obviously a disjointed and disappointing performance and we didn’t show enough character but I think it’s good for us before an international tournament. I think we’ve got to be better without the ball. I think that there were a lot of reasons for that and across the two games we probably haven’t had our full side out across any two games. We’ve been able to look at people, we’ve been able to learn about the balance of the team. I’ve been involved in a lot of last matches leading into a tournament. Inevitably players have one eye on what’s coming in terms of early challenges. No excuses on the result but there are a lot of things we can put eight quickly.

10:02 PM BST

Declan Rice speaking to Channel 4

Very frustrating. To have that much of the ball, with a couple of clear-cut chances, and get beaten 1-0 at home just before the Euros isn’t ideal. But I’m going to take the positives from it as well. There were a lot of positive performances tonight. I felt we played with a good tempo, always tried to play forward, be more attacking, be a threat. In the end it becomes a frustration game. You’re chasing your tail a little bit. You can likely get caught on the counter-attack. That’s where we have to be a little bit more savvy. It’s not ideal that we lost but there are also some good learning curves from tonight that we can build on as a team. Maybe against the teams that sit in like that, it’s about being a bit more mentally switched-on. I felt like at times tonight we were a bit exposed with our press, a little bit stretched and not as compact as we usually are. But these are good things to look back on. We’re going to learn from it tonight. Now I’m speaking but inside I’m hurting. Between now and the next game, there is work to be done and I’m ready to go for the tournament. We all want to put things right.

10:01 PM BST

Your views

Keep your opinions coming in with the comments section at the bottom of the blog. It is clear to see that England fans are not happy and understandably so. England should not be losing to Iceland, simple as that.

09:54 PM BST

Anthony Gordon speaking to Channel 4

It didn’t go the way we wanted but it’s the bigger picture. It’s great practice for us, that’s probably how teams are going to play against us, so the more we play against teams like that and learn to break them down the better. We had a bit of a lack of quality around the final third.

On chances of starting England’s opening game:

I hope so. That’s the first time I’ve kicked a ball really for four weeks so I just wanted to run to go into the tournament feeling fit and feeling fresh.

09:53 PM BST

Bad, bad night for Gareth Southgate’s men

09:48 PM BST

Player ratings

It has been a disappointing night for England in their final warm-up game before the start of Euro 2024. Mike McGrath has given his ratings for the England players tonight.

09:44 PM BST

Matthew Upson on BBC Radio 5 Live

What a tough watch that was. It’s not pleasant going into a major tournament. Even if they didn’t play that well or had an off night that’s fine, but what’s been delivered there was really flat and disjointed. It didn’t have the character at all. So flat from England. We had no width, there was no punch of directness or aggression or physicality in the play. It was really quite dismal. It was a bit boring to watch.

09:41 PM BST

Your views

09:38 PM BST

Full-time

The full-time whistle is blown and there are plenty of boos inside Wembley as England fall to a 1-0 defeat to Iceland.

Boos ring round Wembley at the final whistle😬



09:37 PM BST

90+4 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Alexander-Arnold’s good delivery is punched away unconvincingly and Gomez takes on an effort from outside the box but drags it well wide. That could be it.

09:37 PM BST

90+4 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Alexander-Arnold’s shot-come-cross goes so close to going in at the far post but it did take a deflection so England have a late corner...

09:34 PM BST

90+2 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Mainoo scuffs an effort but the offside flag finally goes up as in the build-up Saka was clearly offside. Strange how it took so long for the flag to go up. Just three added minutes remaining.

09:32 PM BST

90 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

There will be five added minutes.

09:30 PM BST

88 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

We are edging closer to the 90-minute mark and some England fans at Wembley have had enough.

There is no way of sugar-coating it but this has been a horrible performance by England. After the drama and stress of cutting his squad from 33 to 26 with the headlines over the shock it has caused to lose Jack Grealish and the damage of Harry Maguire not being fit, Gareth Southgate needed a positive display. Instead he has got something resembling a shambles. There is no defence for the defence on this evidence while Kobbie Mainoo did not convince as a no6 and Phil Foden fluffed his chance at no10. Suffice to say expectation has been dampened. While it is not the same trauma of losing to Iceland at Euro 2016 this has been disheartening and not the send-off England wanted.

09:26 PM BST

84 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Mainoo attempts an audacious strike from the left-hand edge of the box but he cannot get his effort on target.

09:24 PM BST

82 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Alexander-Arnold sends in a dangerous delivery but Valdimarsson does really to punch it away from a corridor of uncertainty.

09:23 PM BST

81 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

A third yellow card of the night for Iceland as Finnsson takes down Saka on the right-hand touchline. This is a good chance for England to send it into a dangerous area...

09:22 PM BST

80 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Alexander-Arnold sends in a good delivery from the free-kick but Toney’s header goes over the bar. The Brentford striker has missed a couple of good chances, set up by Alexander-Arnold on both occasions.

Ivan Toney has missed a couple of good chances - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

09:21 PM BST

79 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Haraldsson is booked for hauling down Mainoo. That is the second yellow card of the night after Ingason was booked earlier for a similar challenge on Guehi.

09:19 PM BST

76 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

England change:

ON Eze

OFF Palmer

09:18 PM BST

75 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

What a goal that would have been. Finnsson hits it on the volley first time from around 30 yards after England clear from a corner. Ramsdale is forced to back-track and tip it over the bar.

09:15 PM BST

73 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Guehi is back on his feet and it looks like he has been cleared to stay on.

09:12 PM BST

70 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Guehi is down after blocking a Thorsteinsson shot with his head and there is some concern over the Crystal Palace centre-back.

Marc Guehi down receiving treatment - Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

09:11 PM BST

69 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Alexander-Arnold does brilliantly to keep the ball in just before the byline and his cross finds Toney in the centre of the box. He does not get his strike right though and the chance is wasted.

09:10 PM BST

67 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

England nearly concede again. Thorsteinsson sends in a corner to the far post, where Ingason meets it. His header is saved well by Ramsdale and England clear their lines.

England make four changes and the biggest cheer comes for Bukayo Saka who replaces Anthony Gordon. Big reception also as Trent Alexander-Arnold is on for Kyle Walker but Iceland should be 2-0 up. They again easily breached the England defence and this is starting to become a real concern. We thought Marc Guehi was a shoo-in to replace Harry Maguire and partner John Stones in England’s opening group game against Serbia but he has struggled this evening. He was also not great against Bosnia, especially with his passing. The Crystal Palace defender has an alarming tendency to back off, which suggests he is unsure.

09:08 PM BST

65 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Alexander-Arnold makes an instant impact as he plays a delightful ball in behind which Toney nearly gets on the end of, but it is cleared behind for a corner, which Iceland clear.

09:07 PM BST

64 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Quadruple England change:

ON Toney, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Saka

OFF Kane, Walker, Trippier, Gordon

09:06 PM BST

63 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

How are Iceland not 2-0 up? Gudjohnsen, who is being played onside by Walker, sprints towards the England box. The Iceland goalscorer Thorsteinsson slips as he is teed up from six yards out and messes up a great opportunity. England very lucky not to be 2-0 down.

How are Iceland not 2-0 up? - Henry Nicholls/Getty Images

09:02 PM BST

59 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Gareth Southgate is thinking of making some changes. His assistant Steve Holland came out to the technical area and the pair were deep in conversation. That usually signals they are about to make some substitutions with Ivan Toney, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Joe Gomez all warming up. Any changes are probably pre-planned – as they were against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday – although Southgate will be pleased with his team’s response since half-time. They have started to create chances and should, at least, be level with Cole Palmer wasteful. Let’s see what changes will happen and when with Trent Alexander-Arnold also now sent out and looking likely to come on. He is warming up the most vigorously!

09:00 PM BST

57 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Gudjohnsen, son of Eidur, sends a stinging effort towards goal from outside the box but it is straight at Ramsdale.

08:56 PM BST

53 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

England should be level. Rice’s through ball finds Palmer, who is running into the Iceland penalty area. He tries to go around Valdimarsson but the Iceland goalkeeper does well not to commit and Palmer cannot take advantage of the chance. He probably should have taken that chance.

Cole Palmer should have brought England level - Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

08:53 PM BST

51 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Palmer gets on a ball behind by Kane and a great first touch sets up a chance inside the Iceland box. His next couple of touches take him wider and, from a narrow angle, he hits the side netting.

08:51 PM BST

48 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Nearly for England. Foden plays a one-two with Gordon inside the Iceland box and his first-time strike goes just wide of the far post.

08:49 PM BST

47 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Gordon whips in a cross from the left which Kane meets, but his flicked header misses the target.

08:47 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way at Wembley. Just 45 minutes remain for England before Euro 2024 begins.

England have a made a change at the break as Stones has come off to be replaced by Konsa. He went down early in the half as he rolled his ankle so he may still be feeling the effects of that. We wait to see what the extent of it is.

John Stones off at half-time. That is no surprise. But it is a big concern. The Manchester City defender has been off the pace and – hopefully not – may be suffering the effects of appearing to twist his ankle in the first minute of the game. But, hey, what is a major tournament for England without an injury scare! It may well be precautionary but it is Ezri Konsa who Gareth Southgate has turned to. Lewis Dunk is not fit but Konsa is increasingly becoming Southgate’s go-to man in defence and, at this rate, it would not be a surprise to see him feature significantly at the Euros. Southgate has talked up the Aston Villa man a lot and that usually means he is in his thoughts. Konsa has a chance.

Cause for concern with John Stones going off at the break? - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

08:41 PM BST

Wayne Rooney on Channel 4

I think England have to keep the width. Anthony Gordon has done really well in doing that on one side but Cole Palmer is coming in a lot and it is very congested in that No 10 area. I think someone, whether it’s Palmer or Kyle Walker, has to keep the width on the right to try and spread their backline to create more space in the middle of the pitch.

08:38 PM BST

Your views

What have you made of that first half? Are you concerned by those 45 minutes? With just 45 minutes remaining before England’s campaign at Euro 2024 begins, what would you like to see in the second half? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

08:37 PM BST

HT verdict

England have made it far too easy for Iceland here. They were at fault with the goal – Kobbie Mainoo, John Stones and Aaron Ramsdale should all have done better – and they have played far too narrowly ever since. Stones, in particular, needs monitoring as he is struggling.

After a bright start it has been heavy going even if Harry Kane should have equalised – only to volley over from four yards. That chance was created by Cole Palmer, who has been a bright spot, while it has been disappointing that England have not got the ball more often to Anthony Gordon who is a clear threat with his pace down the left.

Given at least seven of this team will definitely expect to start against Serbia a week on Sunday, in the opening Euro 2024 group game, it has been disappointing so far. Will Gareth Southgate change it? He will certainly expect far more impetus and urgency from his players after half-time – just as he got in the 3-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina last Monday. So far, though, it has been all a bit too sloppy with Phil Foden struggling to make any impact as a number 10. Time for Eberechi Eze?

08:32 PM BST

Half-time

There is the whistle and at the break Iceland lead England 1-0 in front of a stunned Wembley.

08:31 PM BST

45 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

England nearly concede a second. Guehi steps up with a crucial block to deny Traustason as England flirted with danger there.

We have one minute added on as Ingason is booked for pulling Guehi back as England tried to counter.

08:30 PM BST

44 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Gordon wins a corner on the left after a great touch keeps it in play and his cross deflected behind by Bjarkason. Valdimarsson beats the traffic to catch the delivery.

08:28 PM BST

42 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

We are closing in on half-time and the home fans inside Wembley are rather subdued at the moment. Iceland, with the lead, are sitting deep with plenty of men behind the ball and currently England are struggling to break them down.

08:20 PM BST

35 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

So far the atmosphere at Wembley – despite it being a full house - is a good advertisement for taking England games on the road. It is a far cry from the raucous enthusiasm England enjoyed at St James Park last Monday evening in Newcastle. Despite it being an open game, with England showing flashes of attacking intent – especially through Cole Palmer – the biggest cheers have been for the failed attempts to throw paper aeroplanes onto the pitch. Not a great send-off, in truth, but maybe England needs some goals to change that.

08:20 PM BST

34 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Palmer wins a corner after his cross from the left is deflected behind. The Chelsea man has been one of England’s best players so far tonight on just his second England start. Rice’s delivery is into a dangerous area and Valdimarsson’s punch away is less than convincing but he does get the ball away from danger.

08:14 PM BST

28 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Huge miss from Kane. Palmer sends in a delightful cross from the right, which finds Kane at the far post. Kane strikes it on the volley and somehow misses the target from inside the six-yard box. He was being played onside and England should be level.

How did Harry Kane miss? - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

08:08 PM BST

23 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Rice attempts a dink over the top in behind the Iceland defence but he gets ever so slightly too much on it and it rolls through for a goal-kick.

08:07 PM BST

21 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Mainoo finds Foden on the left-hand side of the box but his effort is weak and rolls slowly into the arms of Valdimarsson.

08:03 PM BST

17 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

England are nearly gifted an equaliser. Valdimarsson takes far too long on the ball in his own box and Rice forces a hurried clearance. It only reaches Palmer on the edge of the box, whose effort is crucially blocked Gretarsson.

Hakon Valdimarsson (right) was nearly punished for a big blunder - Bradley Collyer/PA

08:01 PM BST

14 mins: England 0 Iceland 1

Chance for England. Gordon has a good opportunity as he runs at Bjarkason into the Iceland box. He cuts onto his right and tries to find the far corner but he gets his effort all wrong and it sails wide of the target.

07:59 PM BST

GOAL! Thorsteinsson stuns Wembley

Iceland take the lead and Wembley is stunned into silence. Thorsteinsson cuts in from the left and shoots through Stones’ legs. He beats Ramsdale at his near post and Iceland have an early lead. The shot was hit powerfully but Ramsdale should not be being beaten at his near post like that. That was not in the script for England.

There needs to be analysis of just how easily Iceland cut through England for that goal. A big question mark, certainly, over Kobbie Mainoo’s positioning as the 19-year-old was caught marking space with Iceland passing through the midfield. The issue is whether Mainoo has the defensive discipline to play that ‘no 6’ role alongside Declan Rice. He was at fault here. Is John Stones still suffering the effects of his ankle twist? He did not put enough pressure on Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, who had earlier landed awkwardly on him. And has caused even more damage. Food for thought – especially with Mainoo - for Gareth Southgate.

07:55 PM BST

9 mins: England 0 Iceland 0

Kane’s cross from the right-hand side of the box is deflected behind for the first corner of the night. Foden whips it in but the Iceland goalkeeper Valdimarsson catches the delivery with relative ease underneath his own bar.

07:49 PM BST

3 mins: England 0 Iceland 0

Palmer dinks a cross to the far post from the left-hand side but no-one in an England shirt is on hand to meet the cross.

07:47 PM BST

2 mins: England 0 Iceland 0

Some early concern for Gareth Southgate and England as Stones goes down awkwardly. He stays down for a short period but is back up on his feet.

In saying all that about Iceland hopefully taking it easy their centre-forward Jon Dagur Haraldsson has just fallen awkwardly onto John Stones as he attempted to dispossess the England defender. Stones looked like he twisted his ankle and Gareth Southgate has responded by immediately asking both Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold to warm up. Just a minute was played. Southgate will hope Stones can run it off but will be carefully monitoring the defender. England absolutely cannot afford to lose him.

07:46 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way at Wembley. Just 90 minutes remain for England before the start of Euro 2024.

07:40 PM BST

Anthem time

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel at Wembley and it is time for the national anthems.

07:39 PM BST

Live from Wembley

Wembley is slowing filling up ahead of England’s final warm-up game before heading to Germany for the Euros. Iceland are hardly the most glamorous opponents but the fixture is sold out while the jeopardy has somewhat been taken out of the occasion by Gareth Southgate naming his 26-man squad yesterday. That is ahead of tonight’s midnight deadline for the list to be submitted to Uefa. It means, in truth, the biggest stress this evening will be if any of the players pick up an injury. Iceland, to be sure, will have been told to take it easy by Italian referee Davide Massa.

07:37 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

England: Ramsdale, Walker, Trippier, Rice, Stones, Guehi, Palmer, Mainoo, Kane, Foden, Gordon.

Substitutes: Gomez, Henderson, Quansah, Konsa, Gallagher, Toney, Watkins, Alexander-Arnold, Bowen, Eze, Pickford, Wharton, Trafford, Saka.

Iceland: Valdimarsson, Anderson, Ingason, Gretarsson, Finnsson, Thorsteinsson, Gudmundsson, Traustason, Haraldsson, Gudjohnsen, Bjarkason.

Substitutes: Olafsson, Gunnarsson, Sampsted, Thorarinsson, Bjarnason, Sigurdsson, Tomasson, Thordarson, Fridriksson, Johannesson, Magnusson, Hylnsson.

07:33 PM BST

Ramsdale gets start in goal

07:26 PM BST

The Matt and Mike Show

07:24 PM BST

Channel 4 team give their views on England squad

07:17 PM BST

Kit rankings

There are 24 teams competing at Euro 2024 with 48 kits in total. Our very own Thom Gibbs has been casting his eye over all 48, giving his view on the best and worst kits on show.

07:13 PM BST

Player-by-player verdict

Gareth Southgate has already selected his 26-man squad for Euro 2024, omitting the likes of James Maddison, Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish. Mike McGrath has given his player-by-player verdict on the 26 players who have made Southgate’s final cut.

07:08 PM BST

Starting defence for first game on show?

Gareth Southgate has announced his team and it looks like the defence that will face Serbia in England’s opening group game a week on Sunday. That is Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Kieran Trippier.

Guehi has certainly been informed that the place alongside Stones, with Harry Maguire out of the squad injured, is his if he performs well. In truth the Crystal Palace defender could do with a more convincing performance than he produced against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday evening.

With the rest of the team there is a chance for Kobbie Mainoo to stake his claim alongside Declan Rice. Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham will be expected to come into the team so it will be fascinating to see how Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden perform in the three behind Harry Kane.

06:58 PM BST

All your fixtures, results and groups

Throughout Euro 2024 you can keep right up to date with all the games with our dedicated page which gives you everything from group standings to the knockout bracket to every team’s individual games. You can find all that information here.

06:55 PM BST

06:49 PM BST

Full team news

England: Ramsdale, Walker, Trippier, Rice, Stones, Guehi, Palmer, Mainoo, Kane, Foden, Gordon.

Substitutes: Gomez, Henderson, Quansah, Konsa, Gallagher, Toney, Watkins, Alexander-Arnold, Bowen, Eze, Pickford, Wharton, Trafford, Saka.

Iceland: Valdimarsson, Anderson, Ingason, Gretarsson, Finnsson, Thorsteinsson, Gudmundsson, Traustason, Haraldsson, Gudjohnsen, Bjarkason.

Substitutes: Olafsson, Gunnarsson, Sampsted, Thorarinsson, Bjarnason, Sigurdsson, Tomasson, Thordarson, Fridriksson, Johannesson, Magnusson, Hylnsson.

06:47 PM BST

Harry Kane speaking to Channel 4

06:43 PM BST

Team-by-team guide

The start of Euro 2024 is just a week away and England’s first game is on Sunday 16 June against Serbia. You can take an in-depth look at the 24 teams that will be competing in our team-by-team guide here.

06:37 PM BST

06:33 PM BST

England team news

06:32 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

06:26 PM BST

Match preview

Wembley is the scene for England’s final game before the start of the European Championship as they take on Iceland, the team that shocked England at the Euros in 2016. Gareth Southgate’s side kick off their Euros campaign in just over a week against Serbia on Sunday 16 June so tonight marks England’s final chance to test themselves and build cohesion before the tournament begins.

Gareth Southgate has already named his 26-man squad ahead of the deadline at midnight tonight. James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Trafford are the seven to miss out from the original 33-man squad. Quansah has remained with the squad for tonight’s match. After announcing the final squad, Southgate explained yesterday why the likes of Maddison and Grealish missed out.

“All of the players [not included] took the news really respectfully. All players of course will feel they should have been in and that’s why they’re top players because they have that self-belief and they have that mindset. The fact is we’ve got some players who have been playing extremely well all season in the league and we just feel other players have had stronger seasons - particularly in the past six months or so.

Tonight's match against Iceland is England's final game before the start of the Euros - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

“We saw some fantastic performances the other night which underlined some of that and in the attacking area of the pitch we’re blessed with a lot of options and they’re all slightly different. Madders [Maddison] and Jack [Grealish] would have provided us with something different as well and they’ve been tough calls. They’re calls we’ve gone over and over and over as a group of staff to try to be fair and to try to use the right rationale.

“We back our decisions but we recognise we could have gone a different route. The boys are big characters, fabulous team-mates and great boys to work with. It’s sad to have to deliver that news to them.”

England beat Bosnia 3-0 at St James’ Park on Monday night in their penultimate warm-up game thanks to goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane.

Team news to follow shortly.

