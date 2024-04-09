Raftery, Kampe special guests for Kickin' Cancer event

Apr. 9—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood is taking over from former Illinois coach Lon Kruger as the national chair for Coaches vs. Cancer just in time for the 10th annual Kickin' Cancer dinner and auction set for a 5:30 p.m. start April 16 at Gordyville USA.

Special guests have made the event even bigger during Underwood's tenure as Illinois coach, and this year will feature Oakland coach Greg Kampe and coach-turned-longtime analyst Bill Raftery. Kampe started his 40th season with the Golden Grizzlies with a trip to Champaign — and a 64-53 loss on Nov. 10 — and ended it in the second round round of the NCAA tournament after upsetting Kentucky. Raftery, who coached for nearly 20 years, just called his 10th Final Four in his 43rd season as a college basketball analyst.

Underwood said roughly 1,600 or 1,700 tickets had already been sold for this year's Coaches vs. Cancer event — nearly a sellout — but more are still available at .

"It means a great deal to Susan and I to be able to keep bringing awareness to something that's touched everybody in some way, shape or form," Underwood said during his Monday Night Sports Talk appearance at the Esquire. "Doing it here locally, your support means so much. it's an exciting night. It's a fun night, and we're raising a lot of money for a great cause. This is the 30-year anniversary for Coaches vs. Cancer. Coaches have raised over $150 million for this. We're going to have a lot of fun, and look forward to seeing everyone in Gordyville."