Rafaela has three hits, including tiebreaking single in eighth as Red Sox beat Blue Jays 4-3

Boston Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela hits a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela had three hits, including a tiebreaking single in the eighth-inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Tuesday night to earn a third straight series win.

Tyler O’Neill homered and scored twice and Rafael Devers had two hits as the Red Sox won for the seventh time in nine games.

Boston arrived in Toronto after taking two of three from Philadelphia and the New York Yankees, both division leaders.

Red Sox right-hander Zack Kelly (1-1) got four outs for the win as Boston improved to 35-8 when scoring four runs or more.

Rafaela singled in the fifth inning, doubled in the seventh, then drove in pinch-runner David Hamilton with a single off Blue Jays right-hander Chad Green in Boston’s two-run eighth inning

Toronto’s Brendon Little (0-1) took the loss, allowing the two runs in the eighth.

Brennan Bernardino got two outs in the eighth and Justin Slaten got the third. Kenley Jansen closed it out for his 13th save in 14 chances.

Boston’s Dominic Smith opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single in the second but the Blue Jays answered in the bottom half with Ernie Clement’s two-run double.

Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida tied it with a two-out single in the sixth. Reese McGuire followed with a walk but Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt ended his outing by retiring Smith on a comebacker.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa chased Red Sox starter Tanner Houck and put Toronto up 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out single just inside the first-base line.

O’Neill tied it again with a leadoff home run against Little in the eighth. It was the 15th homer of the season for O’Neill. He connected twice in Boston’s 7-3 win Monday.

Two outs later, Smith singled and was replaced by Hamilton, who stole second before scoring on Rafaela’s hit.

Houck allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Bassitt allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

ROSTER MOVES

Red Sox: RHP Chris Martin (anxiety) was activated off the 15-day IL and RHP Cooper Criswell optioned to Triple-A.

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette was placed on the 10-day IL because of a strained right calf, retroactive to June 15, and top INF prospect Orelvis Martinez was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo. ... The Blue Jays also recalled RHP Ryan Burr from Buffalo and optioned LHP Brandon Eisert to Triple-A.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Hamilton returned after leaving Monday’s game because of discomfort in his left side.

Blue Jays: RHP Alek Manoah (elbow) had surgery Monday, manager John Schneider said. Manoah is expected to return in 12 to 14 months.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (5-5, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to start against Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (6-4, 5.00) in Wednesday’s series finale.

