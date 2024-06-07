Rafaela leads Red Sox against the White Sox following 4-hit performance

Boston Red Sox (32-31, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-48, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (3-2, 3.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); White Sox: Garrett Crochet (5-5, 3.49 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE White Sox -115, Red Sox -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox after Ceddanne Rafaela had four hits on Thursday in a 14-2 win over the White Sox.

Chicago has a 15-48 record overall and a 10-22 record at home. The White Sox have a 7-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has a 32-31 record overall and an 18-13 record on the road. The Red Sox have a 27-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong ranks second on the White Sox with 19 extra base hits (nine doubles and 10 home runs). Andrew Vaughn is 11-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 13 home runs while slugging .569. Rob Refsnyder is 14-for-39 with five doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 0-10, .213 batting average, 7.01 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Tommy Pham: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.