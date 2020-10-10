Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic preview: Drop shot could be key to outcome of French Open final

Rafa Nadal likes to stand far behind the baseline, but will he come in to deal with Novak Djokovic's likely drop-shot attack - Getty Images

The drop-shot dragon. That is what they used to call Albert Portas, a top-20 player around the turn of the 21st Century, who was constantly pulling his opponent forward with cute little touch shots. At this year’s French Open, the title could be transferred to Novak Djokovic.

Unusually, Djokovic will start as the underdog – or underdragon? – in Sunday’s final. Such is his hegemony over world tennis, this only happens when he faces Rafael Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier – the stadium he described on Friday night as “Rafa’s house”.

Which is where his not-so-secret weapon comes in. Djokovic has been honing his drop-shot since he arrived on the cold, soggy clay a little over a fortnight ago. It is a high-risk ploy, and when he kept bringing it out at the start of the event – against lower-ranked players who struggled to handle his bread-and-butter strokes, let alone these delicacies – there was a sense that he might be getting carried away.

But on Friday night, when Djokovic faced a pumped-up opponent in fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, all that prep came in handy. Time and again, Tsitsipas found himself dragged in towards the net, a fish thrashing on the end of a line. He barely ever made it in time. And Djokovic’s 17 successful droppers meant that he finished this thrilling five-setter with 172 points overall, as against Tsitsipas’s 149.

For Nadal – who loves to hang yards behind the baseline and wind up his lassoo forehand – the Djokovic drop-shot presents an awkward conundrum. Does he stand further forward, where he could be caught out by his opponent’s scudding groundstrokes? Or pull on the diving boots, go deep in the court, and hope that his phenomenal acceleration will help him retrieve more droppers than Tsitsipas did?

Either way, you have to salute Djokovic for the way he continues to add new wrinkles to his game. The thinking behind this latest wheeze is typically sharp. He knows that this year’s new Wilson balls are heavier than last year’s Babolats, and that the cold temperatures and claggy clay will keep the bounce to a minimum.

Djokovic is the Moriarty of tennis, always seeing at least one step further than his rivals. Many view him as an anti-hero, yet you still have to admire his relentless dedication and ingenuity.

Tomorrow's final will do much to shape how Djokovic’s 2020 is remembered: for good or ill. At the moment, the overall verdict is probably a hung jury.

Throughout this bizarre year, he has been making more headlines than the rest of the world’s tennis players put together. It all started predictably enough in Australia in January, where he powered Serbia to victory in the the inaugural ATP Cup and then pipped Dominic Thiem to the season’s first slam.

But then things turned a little strange. Djokovic’s weird views on medicine – gluten intolerance, he believes, will make your muscles weaken as soon as you pick up a slice of bread – were highlighted by the pandemic.

He expressed public scepticism over vaccines – leading Serbia’s leading epidemiologist to politely suggest that he keep quiet – and then presided over an exhibition event in the Balkans which led to four leading players contracting Covid-19, including himself.

Even when the players gathered in New York in mid-August for what promised to be a month of straightforward ball-bashing, Djokovic was still creating controversy. He infuriated the people who run the men’s tour by launching a new player’s association. And then, most dramatically, he eliminated himself from the US Open by accidentally hitting a lineswoman in the throat.

