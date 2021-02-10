Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh, Australian Open 2021 - live score updates

Nadal take on qualifier Mmoh for a place in the third round - Getty Images

12:18 PM

Nadal* 6-1, 6-4, 2-2 Mmoh (*denotes next server)

Nadal rushing through his service games now, trying to preserve his energy for the later rounds. Cruising at 40-0, he sends down a double and then is pushed onto the back foot with a deep return from Mmoh and strikes into the middle. But Nadal finds his range and focus again during the next point with a backhand winner down the line.

12:13 PM

Nadal 6-1, 6-4, 1-2 Mmoh* (*denotes next server)

Credit again to Mmoh for his battling qualities fending off a couple more break points, the second with a blistering forehand deep into the corner.

The American keeps his focus to steer out the game with some solid serving. Still a long way back from here.

12:08 PM

Nadal* 6-1, 6-4, 1-1 Mmoh (*denotes next server)

Comfortable hold again for Nadal who isn't showing any sign of having an issue with his back. His forehand has been on fire this match.

12:05 PM

Nadal 6-1, 6-4, 0-1 Mmoh* (*denotes next server)

Mmoh shows good response at the start of the third, fighting off two break points before pulling off a quite sublime pick up down low at the net. Good turnaround by the American.

11:58 AM

Nadal 6-1, 6-4 Mmoh* (*denotes next server)

Mild amusement all around as a couple of fans in the crowd having a loud chat hold up proceedings on court.

Seems like one spectator has over indulged on the beers front and now security have been called to deal with the vocal fan.

The drama is temporarily dealt with and back to the action where Nadal hasn't let his focus dwindle, sending down a booming ace.

Nadal bursts into a full smile as action turns back to the stands and the rowdy fan is eventually marched out of the arena. Again, Nadal sends down another ace. He really is a machine. Three set points now and a third ace of the game does the trick. NADAL WINS SECOND SET.

What on earth. Woman gives Nadal the finger, Nadal laughs it off.



Umpire Fergus Murphy: Thank you madam you're holding up EVERYONE'.



Woman booed and ejected pic.twitter.com/Jd3w3UaPf6 — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) February 11, 2021

11:52 AM

Story continues

Nadal* 6-1, 5-4 Mmoh (*denotes next server)

Nadal ever the professional shakes his head after missing a regulation forehand. A couple more errors hand Mmoh an easy hold and the trainer heads on court to see to a few blisters causing the American some discomfort.

11:49 AM

Nadal 6-1, 5-3 Mmoh* (*denotes next server)

Comfortable hold to love for Nadal. Pressure straight back on Mmoh as he serves to stay in second set.

11:45 AM

Nadal* 6-1, 4-3 Mmoh (*denotes next server)

Powerful and deep hitting from Nadal is keeping Mmoh behind the baseline as he threatens the America's serve again.

An ace gets Mmoh out of trouble at 30-all but he can only stand and stare at the net as Nadal chases down a wayward drop shot and the Spaniard drills into the empty court. Mmoh sends down an ace to keep fighting, and then is grateful to watch a forehand from Nadal land in the tramlines. A brief respite.

11:41 AM

Nadal 6-1, 4-2 Mmoh* (*denotes next server)

Nadal lets out his first groan of the match as he drills a forehand into the corner to which Mmoh can't control. Another comfortable hold and already it looks game over for Mmoh.

11:36 AM

Nadal* 6-1, 3-2 Mmoh (*denotes next server)

Nadal semi clenches his fist as Mmoh hits long on a forehand to present the Spaniard with two break points.

It's a sloppy service game from Mmoh as the adrenaline kicks in and he blasts another groundstroke long. It's one-way traffic. NADAL BREAKS.

11:32 AM

Nadal 6-1, 2-2 Mmoh* (*denotes next server)

Mmoh gets great elevation off the baseline to inject pace and power into his groundstrokes, but Nadal continues to make the American play one more shot. Comfortable hold again. The crowd doing their best to try and lift Mmoh's spirit and make this a contest.

11:28 AM

Nadal* 6-1, 1-2 Mmoh (*denotes next server)

Better play from Mmoh as he takes command at the net with an overhead smash to bring up game point at 40-15. An ace down the T secures a comfortable hold and will help his confidence.

11:24 AM

Nadal 6-1, 1-1 Mmoh* (*denotes next server)

Sloppy from Nadal at the start of his opening service game of the set, throwing in a double, the first of the match.

But the Spaniard is dictating the pace of this second-round clash, injecting pace into shots where needed, forcing Mmoh to go deeper with his returns, and drawing the errors.

Mmoh opts for stepping into the net following one return, but Nadal passes him and then sends down an ace with his next service delivery. It's all too straightforward for the second seed.

11:21 AM

Nadal* 6-1, 0-1 Mmoh (*denotes next server)

Good response from Mmoh who takes control of his service game and holds to 15. He nudges ahead in the second set.

11:16 AM

Nadal 6-1 Mmoh* (*denotes next server)

Nadal injects some pace into a backhand return that catches Mmoh cold on the baseline. The Spaniard just using his experience and know-how and not allowing Mmoh an inch. He races to two set points after just 27 minutes. It's job done at the first attempt.

11:13 AM

Nadal* 5-1 Mmoh (*denotes next server)

Great play from Mmoh from the net to surprise Nadal and save a crucial point at 15-30. Having batted away a few forehands into his body, Mmoh twisted and executed a perfectly-placed drop shot which draws much applause from the crowd. Nadal doesn't allow him to enjoy the moment, racing to break point, and then securing another break this set when Mmoh floats a groundstroke wide. NADAL BREAKS FOR SECOND TIME IN SET.

11:08 AM

Nadal 4-1 Mmoh* (*denotes next server)

Few errors creeping in on the forehand side from Nadal which allows Mmoh to reel him in at 30-all. He's in full swing during the next point, stepping in to dispatch a short return from his rival. And his trusty forehand returns to draw the error from Mmoh during then next point. He consolidates the break.

Mmoh in full flight against Nadal - Getty Images

11:03 AM

Nadal* 3-1 Mmoh (*denotes next server)

Nadal presented with an opening on Mmoh's serve at 0-30, the door opening for the first time this match. The Spaniard uses his experience, drawing the error from the American to set up three break points. He only needs one as he sends a forehand nipping cross court, clipping the tape in the process and securing the break. NADAL BREAKS.

11:00 AM

Nadal 2-1 Mmoh* (*denotes next server)

Nadal doesn't look too restricted by a back complaint which forced him out of the ATP Cup last week. Moving reasonably freely when he changes balance and seemingly serving without any twinges. His first ace settles a straight-forward hold.

10:56 AM

Nadal* 1-1 Mmoh (*denotes next server)

Nadal giving Mmoh the run around on the baseline, but misfiring with his killer groundstroke as the American moves 30-0 up.

Confident start from Mmoh as a couple of solid first serves get a first game on the board. No signs of nerves from the underdog.

10:52 AM

Nadal 1-0 Mmoh* (*denotes next server)

Lengthy rally opens proceedings and ends in the favour of the white-vested wearing American Mmoh as Nadal, in bright orange short-sleeved T-shirt attire strikes long.

Nadal, the second seed here, shakes off that blip to surge to two game points at 40-15 with some solid net play before flinging a forehand into the tramlines.

Not to worry as a solid first serve gets him over the line.

10:47 AM

Players are out and warming up

Nadal and Mmoh out on court and getting warmed up with the time approaching 10pm in Melbourne. Stands are filling up, though. Around 6-7,000 on Rod Laver Arena and the roof is closed.

10:31 AM

Can Mmoh follow in Brown's footsteps?

World No 2 Rafael Nadal didn't show any signs of struggling with a back injury as he breezed into today's second-round clash with American Michael Mmoh.

The Spaniard opted to miss last week's ATP Cup with a niggly injury, but moved well during a routine opening win over Laslo Djere on Monday at Melbourne Park.

On paper, it looks unlikely that the Spaniard will run into too much trouble against qualifier and world No 177 Mmoh. Indeed, if the 23-year-old does pull off the shock of all shocks, he will become the lowest-ranked player to defeat Nadal at a Grand Slam.

Nadal, bidding for a record 21st major, has only lost once against a qualifier at a grand slam when he suffered defeat to Dustin Brown in the second round of Wimbledon in 2015.

It was a second sucker-punch for Nadal in the space of a month, after losing his French Open crown to Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals for only his second ever loss at Roland Garros.

Could Mmoh actually repeat the same heroics Brown created on the green grass of SW19 when the pair meet on the hard courts of Rod Laver Arena today? The bookies don't think so. Mmoh, named after NBA legend Michael Jordan, is out at 33/1 to notch up what would be the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

It would also be new ground for Mmoh who to date as never reached the third round of a major. For Nadal, you have to go back to Wimbledon 2017 for his most recent early exit at a grand slam, an epic five-set loss to 16th seed Gilles Muller of Luxembourg.

Nadal then fought back from two sets down before Muller took the fifth set 15-13 following a gruelling four hours and 47 minutes contest.

Mmoh can draw on the stories of Brown and Muller and use them as inspiration, but facing Nadal on hard courts is an altogether different prospect to facing him on grass as he will likely find out to his cost today.