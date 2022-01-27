Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini live stream: How to watch Australian Open semi-final

Rafael Nadal will look to continue to his bid for a record 21st grand slam title when he faces Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open’s semi-finals.

The Spaniard would eclipse Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic if he was to win a second Australian Open title, and first since 2009. Nadal defeated Denis Shapovalov in a five-set epic to reach the last four, setting up a second career meeting with Berrettini.

The Italian also survived a five-set battle to reach the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time eventually seeing off the challenge of Gael Monfils, as the big-serving Berrettini chases his first grand slam title.

The 25-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon final last season only to lose to Djokovic, was beaten in three sets by Nadal in the US Open semi-finals in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match, with the winner facing either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.

When is Nadal vs Berrettini?

The match is scheduled to take place in the day session at Melbourne Park and will not get underway until at least 3:30am GMT on Friday 28 January.

How can I watch it on TV and online?

It will be shown live on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521). Subscribers can stream Eurosport’s coverage online via the website and Eurosport app, as well as the Sky Go app for Sky customers subscribed to the Eurosport channels.

If you’re not a Eurosport customer, you can also stream the action live on Discovery+ with a monthly sports pass.

What have the players said?

Nadal: “Of course the last six months there have been a lot of doubts if I would be able to keep going. But now I feel good. We are in a position that we won a tournament, we are in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, so that’s amazing for me. In terms of what can happen in the future, honestly I really don’t care that much. I don’t believe that my future happiness is going to depend on if I achieve one more grand slam than the others or if the others achieve more grand slams than me.”

Berrettini: “I really want to win this match. I know I can... It's going to be a really tough one, but I'm in the semis of a Slam for the third time, so it means this is my level. I grew up watching these guys battling and fighting for the big title. Now I'm the guy that is trying to take the titles away from them. US Open I lost against Rafa, and he won the title. It means that I'm there. It means that I deserve to be here. I feel it … I'm getting closer. Every match that I'm playing against them helps me to get closer."

Route to the semi-finals

Nadal

R1: 6-1 6-4 6-2 vs Marcos Giron

R2: 6-2 6-3 6-4 vs Yannick Hanfmann (Q)

R3: 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 vs Karen Khachanov (28)

R4: 7-6 (14) 6-2 6-2 vs Adrian Mannarino

QF: 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 vs Denis Shapovalov (14)

Berrettini

R1: 4-6 6-2 7-6 (5) 6-3 vs Brandon Nakashima

R2: 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-1 vs Stefan Kozlov (WC)

R3: 6-2 7-6(3) 4-6 2-6 7-6 (5) vs Carlos Alcaraz (31)

R4: 7-5 7-6(4) 6-4 vs Pablo Carreno Busta (19)

QF: 6-4 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-2 vs Gael Monfils (17)

Odds

Nadal: 8/15

Berrettini: 6/4