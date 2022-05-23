Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson live: Score and latest updates from the French Open 2022

rafael nadal vs jordan thompson live score french open 2022 latest - GETTY IMAGES

12:55 PM

Barbora Krejčíková

The defending champion and number two seed, is making a meal of Diane Parry, a 19-year-old Frenchwoman whose highest ranking is 96. It is one set all in that, meaning that this Nadal match (on after) is not yet imminent.

12:48 PM

Breaking story about Naomi Osaka

Molly McElwee has the lowdown. More on this as it comes in.

Naomi Osaka is "leaning towards" skipping Wimbledon due to the removal of ranking points from next month's championships. Wimbledon's ban of Russian and Belarusian players has now not only thrown tennis into turmoil, but may have just lost them one of the biggest names in tennis, as Osaka threw major doubt on competing there.

"I would say the decision is kind of affecting my mentality going into grass, like I'm not 100% sure if I'm going to go there," she said, after her 7-5 6-4 first-round defeat to Amanda Anisimova at Roland Garros.

"I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but at the same time, for me, it's kind of - I don't want to say pointless, no pun intended - but I'm the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up, stuff like that. I think the intention was really good, but the execution is kind of all over the place."

12:43 PM

Few spots of rain falling

in Paris still, but it looks like they should be getting on at the outer courts.

12:42 PM

The great man seemed in cheerful form at the presser

Rafael Nadal at his recent press conference - Getty Images Europe

12:35 PM

Here's Rafa speaking about his injury

'I am living with an injury': Worries mount for Rafael Nadal ahead of French Open

"I had my foot again with a lot of pain, and that's it," a forlorn Nadal said after a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat. "(The pain) is sometimes more, sometimes less. Today was crazy.

"I am not injured. I am a player living with an injury. That's it. (This) is nothing new. It's something that is there.

12:34 PM

While we wait for Rafa

Here's a preview of Emma Raducanu's tournament hopes, from Molly McElwee.

12:32 PM

French Open Order of Play

French Open 2022: Order of play, what TV channel is it on and what are the latest odds?

12:17 PM

Rafael Nadal begins his French Open campaign

Good afternoon, happy Monday, and a chance to watch one of this sport's all-time greats in his natural habitat. It's hard, in tennis, in any sport, to think of a more perfect union of competitor and venue than that of Senor Nadal and the French Open tennis. The great Spaniard has made this tournament his own over the last few years, he has won it an astonishing 13 times, and the fact that he is third in the betting suggests he is not without a chance at 14.

However, he has had some injury problems of late. He had a flare-up at the Rome Masters and has even gone so far as to hint that he may retire.

"Let's see for how long I can keep going or until my head tells me otherwise because right now, I must accept my days are like this.

"There will be a moment where my head will ask me to stop because I cannot keep going not just thinking about tennis but thinking about normal life. That's my reality.

"With such a daily pain it is hard for me. I have tell this several times, I play to be happy and because playing makes me happy, but sometimes the pain takes away that happiness."

He begins his tilt at an improbable 14th win here by playing Jordan Thompson of Australia. Thompson is a native of Sydney, he is 28 years old, and his highest world ranking is 43.

He made the third round here back in 2017.

This pair will be on the Court Philippe-Chatrier in about 20 minutes or so. They will follow the conclusion of Parry against Krejčíková. The Czech world number two looks to be well on top in that one, leading by a set and a break.