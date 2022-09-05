Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe, US Open 2022: live score and latest updates

Rafael Nadal punches the air during his third-round match against France's Richard Gasquet - GETTY

Spaniard hunting 23rd Grand Slam singles title

07:54 PM

Rafael Nadal 3-2 Frances Tiafoe* (*denotes next server)

Too good from Nadal, who takes advantage of Tiafoe coming in behind a poor placed approach with a stinging backhand down the line.

The Spaniard races to 40-15 but goes long with a slice backhand, giving Tiafoe a sniff.

It comes to nothing though, Nadal holds.

07:50 PM

Rafael Nadal* 2-2 Frances Tiafoe (*denotes next server)

Nadal begins with a beautiful forehand winner which elicits an audible 'oooooooo' from the crowd on Arthur Ashe.

Tiafoe takes the next two points but then nets with the point at his mercy at 30-15.

A 135mph ace is a pretty good response though and that sets up the hold.

07:45 PM

Rafael Nadal 2-1 Frances Tiafoe* (*denotes next server)

A quick one-two punch from Nadal gets him to 30-0 but Tiafoe responds, pinning Nadal down on his backhand side before calmly putting away the volley.

No danger for the 22-time champion though, who holds with ease.

07:41 PM

Rafael Nadal* 1-1 Frances Tiafoe (*denotes next server)

Tiafoe makes a comfortable start, forcing Nadal into several mistakes.

A love hold. A positive opening service game for the American.

07:38 PM

First Set: Rafael Nadal 1-0 Frances Tiafoe* (*denotes next server)

A mixed start from Nadal. An ace is followed by a poor forehand and a double fault.

He responds well though. Two straight points. Ship settled.

07:33 PM

Show time

Nadal to serve. Here. We. Go.

07:30 PM

Tough conditions for the players

It's nearly at 100 per cent humidity at Flushing Meadows this afternoon. With that in mind, handling the conditions could be just as, if not more, important than actually getting the ball over the net.

Nadal is fully accustomed to playing in hot conditions but this kind of humidity is rare in Europe. Could that give Tiafoe an edge?

07:27 PM

Nadal wins the toss

He will serve first

07:26 PM

Here come the players

A big response for the players as they emerge in front of a packed Ashe Ashe.

07:06 PM

Welcome to Arthur Ashe

Rafael Nadal returns to action at the US Open this evening for his fourth round match against American 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe.

The Spaniard, a four-time champion here, has looked ominously good in his opening three matches and will be heavily favoured to get past the admittedly dynamic Tiafoe here. Wins against Richard Gasquet, Fabio Fognini and Rinky Hijikata have come in pretty economic fashion for Nadal, who seems to be managing the limitations put on hos game by the abdominal injury that brought his Wimbledon campaign to an abrupt end at the semi-final stage.

A new ball toss and slower serve have allowed to get around the injury but could that give Tiafoe a way into this match?

On current form, it would take a brave man to bet against Nadal at Flushing Meadows as he goes in search for a third Grand Slam title of the season and a record-extending 23rd overall.

However in Tiafoe he faces an intriguing opponent, who will have home support on his side despite Nadal being a true fan favourite in New York.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed something of a breakout season in 2022, which has seen him break into the world’s top 25 for the first time. His form in this event so far has done little to quell expectations, with three straight set wins including a demolition of Argentine 14th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Andrey Rublev awaits the winner of this one in the quarter-finals.