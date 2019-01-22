Rafael Nadal thrashes Frances Tiafoe to reach Australian Open 2019 semi-final

Rafael Nadal (L) is still yet to drop a set at this year's Australian Open - REUTERS

Rafael Nadal continued his serene progress at this year's Australian Open with a quarter-final demolition of Frances Tiafoe.

Determined to avoid an upset like the one Roger Federer suffered against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nadal was merciless against the 20-year-old American Tiafoe, and sprinted to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 1hr 47 min.

Nadal has not dropped a set all tournament and will face Tsitsipas on Thursday for a place in the final. Against Tiafoe, Nadal's newly-remodelled serve was again devastatingly potent, bringing up 11 aces and a first serve points won percentage of 84.

Tiafoe fought gamely, and was especially competitive in the second set, but ultimately he had no answer to his opponent's brilliance in what was a first ever grand-slam quarter-final.

After the win, Nadal said: "For me it's very emotional to be back in the semi-finals in Melbourne. I had some troubles here in all my career so to be back means everything to me. Of course I'm very happy with the way that I played tonight."

Nadal celebrates his victory Credit: AFP

Having beaten Tiafoe and the Australian teenager Alex de Minaur in the third round, Nadal joked that the so-called "next gen" of men's tennis "can wait a little bit".

On facing another youngster in the 20-year-old Tsitsipas, Nadal said: "He's a player that during the last year has been improving every month. He's able to win against the best players of the world already. He's a great player. He's unbelievable today but he will have the chance to be one of the best for such a long time."

12:08PM

Nadal is interviewed by John McEnroe on court

How did you feel about today? It was very emotional to be back in the semi-finals in Melbourne. I've had some troubles in my career here so being back in the semi-finals means everything to me, Thank you to everyone. To play on this court is always so special and of course I'm very happy to win tonight. Lucky to be where I am, to be here and competing at this level. That's why I go to the gym or to the court, with the aim of being a better player.

Especially satisfying to beat the younger guys? I said a couple of rounds ago that they can wait a little bit. It looks like they don't want to wait. Frances is here, Stefanos is in the semi-finals. It will be a great year of sharing generations, that's what makes this sport special.

Tiafoe likes to take his shirt off winning matches, you're not tempted? No, being honest I don't have his body.

Would you care to do it for the crowd? I'm joking.

Thoughts on Tsitsipas?He is a player that during the last year has been improving every month. He's played finals in Barcelona and Toronto. He has beaten the best players in the world already. He is a great player, was unbelievable today.

Forehand better than ever? I can't tell you nothing. I have been practicing the serve and this shot a lot. I need the serve more than ever and the forehand in this tournament. If I want to play for a few more years I need the free points. I really enjoy serving and hitting the first forehand. I used to play longer points but now I am doing this and it's working well.

A word on Carlos Moya? I feel very lucky to have all the people around me. Toni has been the most important, but since Carlos game has been a great combination with Francis. They've given me another feel for the game.

11:56AM

Game, set and match! Nadal defeats Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

This serving from Nadal today, just incredible. Consecutive aces out wide take him to 30-0, before an absurdly good forehand winner up the line bring up two match points at 40-15. Nadal takes the first with a forehand that's too hot for Tiafoe to handle. There's a arm hug at the net, but it's Nadal who advances to a 30th grand-slam semi-final.

He will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in Thursday's semi-final.

11:51AM

Nadal* 6-3, 6-4, 5-2 Tiafoe (*next server) - Nadal breaks

The end could be nigh for Tiafoe here. He nets a tired-looking backhand, and it's two break points for Nadal at 15-40. Rafa only needs one this time, bending a crosscourt forehand winner away to seal the double break.

Nadal will serve for the match.

11:48AM

Nadal 6-3, 6-4, 4-2 Tiafoe* (*next server)

Too good from Nadal again. He makes a rare error to fall down 0-15, but steps it up to reel off the next four points and hold yet again. Nadal is two games away from a place in the semi-final.

Credit: AFP

11:44AM

Nadal* 6-3, 6-4, 3-2 Tiafoe (*next server)

Gutsy play from Tiafoe to bullet a forehand winner away and then produce a service winner to fend off more pressure at 30-30. It's a hold, but still Nadal has the break.

11:40AM

Nadal 6-3, 6-4, 3-1 Tiafoe* (*next server)

Nadal still looks as hungry as a dog that's been starved for the last week. He screeches after a forehand, nails it, and holds to 15.

11:37AM

Nadal* 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 Tiafoe (*next server)

Speaking of great serving, Tiafoe bangs down three straight aces to rattle off a love hold of his own. It must be maddening for Tiafoe that he's competed so well but in all three sets but found himself down an immediate break each time.

Credit: AFP

11:35AM

Nadal 6-3, 6-4, 2-0 Tiafoe* (*next server)

Nadal is putting on a serving clinic. An eighth ace helps him to 40-0, before a slider out wide seals the hold to 30. Nadal is yet to be broken this match.

11:32AM

Nadal* 6-3, 6-4, 1-0 Tiafoe (*next server) - Nadal breaks

Crazily good from both players at the start of the third set. Tiafoe is haring around the court, desperately retrieving every Nadal shot, but a half-volley pick-up is eventually out of his reach. The shot earns Nadal two break points at 15-40. Tiafoe saves the first but nets a forehand on the second to gift Nadal the break.

As in the first and second sets, Tiafoe loses his opening service game of the third set.

11:26AM

Nadal 6-3, 6-4 Tiafoe* (*next server) - Second set Nadal

Tiafoe looks a little leggy this game and makes a couple of errors to fall down 30-0. Nadal crunches a forehand winner that lands plum on the line for three set points at 40-0. Tiafoe challenges initially but then breaks into a laugh and rescinds it, once he realizes how blatantly in the ball was. Nadal only needs one set point this time, nailing an overhead from the baseline for a love hold. After 76 minutes, Nadal is well on his way to a semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas. But that was far more competitive than the first set.

11:21AM

Nadal* 6-3, 5-4 Tiafoe (*next server) - Tiafoe saves three set points and holds

So many positives for Tiafoe today, but it looks like the second set will slip away from him here. A missed forehand and then a woeful backhand volley present Nadal with two set points at 15-40. Back comes Tiafoe, though, saving them both extremely impressively with a baseline-tickling forehand winner and an ace out wide. A third set point then comes and goes as Tiafoe slams down a service winner. Tiafoe eventually holds with an ace, and lets out another "let's go!" Great effort. Nadal will serve for a two-sets lead.

Credit: Getty Images

11:15AM

Nadal 6-3, 5-3 Tiafoe* (*next server)

Tiafoe again gets a look at a Nadal service game, drawing an error for 30-30. What a response from Rafa though - an ace and a service winner see him clamber his way to another hold. Extraordinary serving from Nadal today.

Tiafoe will serve to stay in the second set.

11:11AM

Nadal* 6-3, 4-3 Tiafoe (*next server)

Monster serving from Tiafoe. Three aces see him power his way to a hold to 15. The first game aside, it's been a really good second set from Tiafoe. Can he find another level to get the break back?

11:07AM

Nadal 6-3, 4-2 Tiafoe* (*next server)

It's a much better contest now, with Nadal having to lift his level to even greater heights to fend off Tiafoe. He does just that this game, curling a trademark forehand winner up the line on his way to a simple hold to 15.

11:02AM

Nadal* 6-3, 3-2 Tiafoe (*next server)

Not let-down for Tiafoe after missing those break points. Some big serving wraps up a love hold.

Credit: AFP

11:02AM

Nadal 6-3, 3-1 Tiafoe* (*next server) - Nadal saves two break points and holds

Well, well. Against the run of play, Nadal makes a couple of errors to fall down 0-30, and at the end of a 20-stroke rally Tiafoe blasts a smash away to earn his first break point of the match at 30-40. Nadal saves it with a spinning serve out to the Tiafoe backhand, but he sends a forehand wide to fall down break point for the second time. On this occasion Tiafoe makes the return and is on top in the rally, but he can't control a backhand and shakes his head in frustration. Another couple of deuces follow but Tiafoe can't force another break point and Nadal holds.

Another game for Nadal but that was so much better from Tiafoe.

10:50AM

Nadal* 6-3, 2-1 Tiafoe (*next server)

Nadal hits an extraordinary backhand slice return winner with his back to the court for 15-30. Everything he's trying at the moment is paying off. Tiafoe rallies well, though, and reels off the next three points to hold to 30. "Let's go!" he says to himself in relief as much as celebration.

10:47AM

Nadal 6-3, 2-0 Tiafoe* (*next server)

The newly-remodelled Nadal serve is working devastatingly well. After another love hold here, he's won all 19 of his first serve points, dropped just three points on serve all match, and banged down six aces.

Nadal has also won 12 straight points now.

10:45AM

Nadal* 6-3, 1-0 Tiafoe (*next server) - Nadal breaks

Oh dear, this could get away from Tiafoe. He chucks in a couple of errors and is then left for dead at the net by a whipped Nadal forehand passing shot up the line. It's a break to love at the start of the second set. Nadal skips to the chair and looks like a man in a hurry.

Credit: REUTERS

10:38AM

Nadal 6-3 Tiafoe* (*next server) - First set Nadal

Tiafoe is definitely causing Rafa some problems now. Nadal though is holding firm, whipping away an inside-out forehand winner to earn two set points at 40-15. He takes the first at the end of a 20+ shot rally. Incredible hitting from both men. After 30 minutes, Nadal is a set up.

By my count, Nadal has lost just three points on serve. That's not enough total to have lost a single game.

10:34AM

Nadal* 5-3 Tiafoe (*next server)

Tiafoe looks in trouble at 30-30 - two points from losing the set - but he digs in and draws a couple of Nadal errors to hold. Nadal will serve for the first set.

10:29AM

Nadal 5-2 Tiafoe* (*next server)

Nadal's ability to generate speed off no-paced balls is absolutely breathtaking. Incredible flick of the wrist and racket-head speed. He holds to 15, and after 21 minutes Tiafoe will serve to stay in the first set.

Credit: Getty Images

10:25AM

Nadal* 4-2 Tiafoe (*next server)

Tiafoe has well and truly settled now. "Let's go," he says to himself after sealing a second straight love hold.

10:23AM

Nadal 4-1 Tiafoe* (*next server)

Tiafoe at least gets involved in a Nadal service game at 0-15, but Rafa reels off the next four points to claim another breezy hold. The new Nadal serve looks so potent. Even Djokovic would struggle to live with him in this kind of form.

10:19AM

Nadal* 3-1 Tiafoe (*next server)

Just what Tiafoe needed. A love hold gets him on the board this match.

Credit: Getty Images

10:17AM

Nadal 3-0 Tiafoe* (*next server)

Incredible start from Nadal, as a third ace secures another love hold. He's yet to drop a point on serve and after eight minutes has raced into a 3-0 lead.

Enjoyed the below. I'm Ron Burgundy?

"Rafael Nadal about to play the biggest match of his life against Frances Tiafoe." I'm thinking maybe someone misread the card? — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) January 22, 2019

10:15AM

Nadal* 2-0 Tiafoe (*next server) - Nadal breaks

Tiafoe's funky, whippy forehand works well to take him to 40-30, but Nadal fends off the game point and forces deuce. He then bullies Tiafoe from the baseline on the next couple of points and pinches an early break. A tough early lesson for Tiafoe.

10:10AM

Nadal 1-0 Tiafoe* (*next server)

Statement opening game from Nadal. Two aces en route to a love hold that takes barely longer than a minute.

10:07AM

Ready? Play

Nadal won the toss and elected to serve. So he will get us under way...

10:06AM

Follow your dreams kids...

2014: 16-year-old Frances Tiafoe practices with World No. 1 Rafael Nadal



2019: 21-year-old Frances Tiafoe faces Nadal in his first Grand Slam quarter-final



Keep believing �� @FTiafoepic.twitter.com/OojoVUexXb







— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 21, 2019

10:01AM

Players are out

Warm applause for Nadal and Tiafoe as they take to the Rod Laver Arena. After a warm-up, we'll be under way.

9:45AM

Game, set and match Kvitova

The No. 8 seed Petra Kvitova has beaten the home favourite Petra Kvitova 6-1, 6-4. So taking to the court shortly will be Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe.

9:43AM

Foe

Known universally in the locker room as Foe, this is Tiafoe on his early days as the National Junior Tennis Champions Centre in Maryland.

“When I started playing tennis there was no prejudice, but finance wise it was tough. I was the poorest person there, seeing everyone having the latest stuff and the best clothes. I was like ‘wow’. “But my family was huge for me, and lots of people wanted to help me. That was really important, and I felt I needed to take tennis very seriously after everything that people had done for me. “I don’t want to let them down after giving me such an opportunity. You can’t be lackadaisical or take anything for granted, you have to maximise what you can do. “That’s why I work so hard for every opportunity and why I care so much.”

And here he is celebrating his win over Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday. It's been quite the journey already.

Frances Tiafoe is through to his first Major quarterfinal on his 21st birthday. pic.twitter.com/35J4jG4MEY — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 20, 2019

9:37AM

Generation game

After Stefanos Tsitsipas upset Roger Federer on Sunday, the Rod Laver Arena is treated to another battle of the generations today as America's 21-year-old Frances Tiafoe looks to spring a surprise on the great Rafael Nadal.

In many respects, the young upstarts attempting to bloody the noses of their elders has been the defining theme of this year's men's event. Nadal himself has already had to fend off the challenge of Australia's teenage Alex de Minaur, while Novak Djokovic was too strong for Russia's 22-year-old Daniil Medvedev yesterday.

What chance then Tiafoe being able to emulate Tsitsipas and pull of an arguably bigger shocker? On the face of it, pretty remote. This is Tiafoe's first grand-slam quarter-final and he has been on court for more than three hours longer than Nadal so far this tournament. Sunday's win over Grigor Dimitrov looked to have taken a major physical and emotional toll on Tiafoe, so it will be interesting to see how much he has left in the tank.

However he performs, it has been a breakthrough week for Tiafoe, who will hopefully have a huge future ahead of him in the game. He has a great personality, and is known as one of the funniest and most exuberant characters in the locker room.

Credit: Getty Images

Tiafoe also has an amazing back story, which begins in the late 1990s. It was at this time that his father Constant immigrated to the US from Sierra Leone and was given a job as a construction worker at the Junior Tennis Champions Centre in Maryland. Once the centre was built, Constant was kept on as the head of maintenance, and his sons Frances and Franklin would mess around on the grounds - doing whatever they could to keep themselves amused. One day Frances picked up a racket and had a go at tennis, with his talent so obvious that he was given a full scholarship to the centre. Since then Tiafoe, ranked No. 39, has developed into one of America's brightest prospects, and now finds himself on the biggest stage of all. (You can read more about Tiafoe's path into tennis in our interview here).

His opponent today could scarcely be tougher. As well as the pedigree of 17 grand-slam titles, Nadal is also in blistering form, rattling through his first four matches without dropping a set. In the fourth-round, he lost just seven games in a ruthless demolition of the former Wimbledon finalist Tomas Berdych.

The players are due on court at the end of Petra Kvitova's quarter-final against Ashleigh Barty. You can follow that here, with Kvitova leading 6-1, 4-4.