Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE: Tennis result from Hurlingham Club as Nadal loses

Follow live scores and updates as Rafael Nadal faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in an exhibition match in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic this afternoon, as the 22-time grand slam champion steps up his Wimbledon preparations. Nadal will take to the court in west London just hours after the main draw for the Championships was made at the All England Club. The Spaniard, who is seeded second for the tournament, was put in the bottom half of the draw and faces Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the opening round.

Nadal received a harder draw than top seed Novak Djokovic and could actually face today’s opponent Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals. The Canadian, who is seeded sixth, was handed one of the tougher opening matches against the unseeded but dangerous serve-and-volley player Maxime Cressy, while Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas also landed in their half of the draw.

Nadal returned to grass for the first time in three years on Wednesday as he took down Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3. The 37-year-old looked sharp in dismissing the three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka and showed no signs of the foot problems that put his participation at Wimbledon in doubt. Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, will look to improve after he was thrashed by Novak Djokovic in the other match of the day. Nadal was pushed to five sets by Auger-Aliassime in their last meeting at the French Open last month.

Follow for live scores and updates from Hurlingham Club:

Nadal vs Auger-Aliassime: Latest updates

Nadal won opening match against Wawrinka

Auger-Aliassime thrashed by Djokovic

Nadal pleased with grass-court return

Auger-Aliassime beats Nadal after tie break at Hurlingham

16:50 , Michael Jones

A quite competitive match ends in victory for Felix Auger-Aliassime who says that despite this match being an exhibition he went out there to win. After the match he said:

“We’re competitors we try to win whenever we can, even when practicing for major tournaments. He [Rafael Nadal] is a great inspiration to me, it’s a pleasure and priviledge to get to play him.

Story continues

“I had a great week, so thank you and maybe see you next year.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nadal* 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 0-1 (3-10) Auger-Aliassime

16:46 , Michael Jones

Game, set and match to Felix Auger-Aliassime!

Fittingly he seals the tie break with an ace and takes the victory over Rafael Nadal.

18 aces in total for the Canadian. Incredible stuff.

Nadal* 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 3-8 Auger-Aliassime

16:43 , Michael Jones

Auger-Aliassime finally errs and finds the net when trying to return Nadal’s serve. He fizzes a forehand wide of the mark in the next rally too.

Can Nadal get back into the tie break?

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 1-7 Auger-Aliassime*

16:42 , Michael Jones

The 21-year-old take both points off Nadal’s serve and forces the Spaniard too long.

The crowd are trying to cheer on Rafa Nadal but he’s being outdone by the young Canadian.

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 1-3 Auger-Aliassime*

16:40 , Michael Jones

This is more exciting. Auger-Aliassime won the tie break in the first set and has stormed into the lead here. He serves one up to Nadal’s forehand but the Spaniard hooks it over the back of the court and looks frustrated with himself.

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 0-0 Auger-Aliassime*

16:39 , Michael Jones

The match isn’t going to be decided by a third set but a tie break instead!

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 0-0 Auger-Aliassime*

16:35 , Michael Jones

Even before a ball was served there was a sense that this match would go all the way. Nadal and Auger-Aliassime fought out a five-set thriller at the French Open and look pretty well matched on court.

Nadal is the only one to have earned a break point so far and he took it to claim the second set. Expect another close set coming up.

Nadal* 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 Auger-Aliassime

16:33 , Michael Jones

Game and set Nadal! Auger-Aliassime sends another return over the back of the court before Nadal fires down a second ace of the game.

He’s only had four in total all match.

Into the third set we go.

Nadal* 6-7 (6-8), 5-4 Auger-Aliassime

16:31 , Michael Jones

Nadal starts with an ace.

Auger-Aliassime then goes too long and gifts the Spaniard the next point. 30-0.

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 5-4 Auger-Aliassime*

16:30 , Michael Jones

Auger-Aliassime closes out the next game with yet another ace. He has the uncanny ability to pull these out of the bag when he needs them and at 40-30 wins the game in style.

Nadal will serve for the set though. This next game is huge for Auger-Aliassime, if he wins it he could go on to win the match.

Nadal* 6-7 (6-8), 5-3 Auger-Aliassime

16:25 , Michael Jones

Auger-Aliassime fights back and wins the next two points to put a bit of pressure on Nadal. The Spaniard answers it with a nice backhand slice before following up with a powerful forehand winner that the Canadian skews into the stands.

Nadal* 6-7 (6-8), 4-3 Auger-Aliassime

16:23 , Michael Jones

Nadal has picked it up in open play. A couple of backhands to the middle of the court to set the tone before a well guided forehand over to the left that Auger-Aliassime hooks wide.

15-0.

The next point goes the way of the Spaniard as well.

30-0.

A serve and sprint to the net follows with Nadal meeting the return on the volley and smoking it away from Auger-Aliassime.

40-0.

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 4-3 Auger-Aliassime*

16:20 , Michael Jones

It’s a well measured game from Auger-Aliassime who keeps himself in the set with a hold of serve. He’s going to need to break Nadal at some point or else this match will be heading into a third set.

Nadal* 6-7 (6-8), 4-2 Auger-Aliassime

16:16 , Michael Jones

Oh yes he can. Nadal wins the game to love and takes a two game lead in the second set. This is his set to lose now. How will Auger-Aliassime respond?

Nadal* 6-7 (6-8), 3-2 Auger-Aliassime

16:15 , Michael Jones

That is the first time either man has had the chance of a break of serve in the whole match. Nadal compounds his advantage with two heavy, quick serves in the next game to move 30-0 ahead.

Can he see it out of complete the break?

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 3-2 Auger-Aliassime*

16:13 , Michael Jones

Well, well, well. What do we have here? Is that a break of serve I see?

Yes it is. Rafa Nadal takes the lead in the second set.

Nadal* 6-7 (6-8), 2-2 Auger-Aliassime

16:09 , Michael Jones

Game Nadal. Auger-Aliassime must believe that he can take this match away from the Spaniard. He’s engaging in rallies more off Nadal’s serve than Nadal is off his.

Still the 36-year-old is a wily character and knows when to push his own advantage. There still hasn’t been a break point in this game.

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 1-2 Auger-Aliassime*

16:03 , Michael Jones

He’s very good. At deuce Auger-Aliassime fizzes down an ace then follows it up with a sharp serve to Nadal’s backhand. The Spaniard manages to get it back but there’s no power on the ball and Auger-Aliassime takes advantage with a powerful stroke to the body. Nadal gets his racquet there but can only defend it and the ball doesn’t get over the net.

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 1-1 Auger-Aliassime*

16:00 , Michael Jones

A rare double fault from Auger-Aliassime - his second of the match - gives Rafa Nadal a sniff of a breaking opportunity. Nadal forces the Canadian into the right hand corner and wins the next point when Auger-Aliassime goes too long.

Deuce.

Nadal* 6-7 (6-8), 1-1 Auger-Aliassime

15:56 , Michael Jones

As you were. One game apiece.

Nadal* 6-7 (6-8), 0-1 Auger-Aliassime

15:56 , Michael Jones

Great defensive work at the net from Rafael Nadal.

Auger-Aliassime twice tries to smash the ball past him and both times Nadal dinks it back. The second is a good drop shot that Aguer-Aliassime tries to backhand over the net but the ball clips the top and lands on his side of court.

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 0-1 Auger-Aliassime*

15:53 , Michael Jones

Picking up where he left off in the first set Auger-Aliassime takes the first game of the second in a hold of serve.

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 0-0 Auger-Aliassime*

15:51 , Michael Jones

Auger-Aliassime kicks off the second set and wins the first point when the ball hits the rim of Nadal’s racquet and goes nowhere. The Canadian quickly moves to 30-0 but then fails to land a volley as he steps up to the net and gives a point back.

30-15.

Nadal 6-7 (6-8), 0-0 Auger-Aliassime

15:49 , Michael Jones

Auger-Aliassime sent down 13 aces in that set compared to Nadal’s one including one to finish off the tie break. Nadal has been strong on his own first serve but he’s losing points whenever he’s not landed it.

Auger-Aliassime has been very impressive.

Nadal* 6-6 Auger-Aliassime

15:48 , Michael Jones

6-6 in the tie break with Nadal to serve. Will this set ever end? Whoever loses it will feel a bit gutted.

Oh chance for Felix Auger-Aliassime as Nadal double faults and the serve passes to him. It’s an ace!

Auger-Aliassime takes the first set!

Nadal 6-6 Auger-Aliassime*

15:44 , Michael Jones

5-4 to Auger-Aliassime. Nadal gave a point away on his first serve to put the youngster firmly in control of the tie break but responded well. A sharp serve to the forehand before a smashing winner.

Nadal 6-6 Auger-Aliassime*

15:41 , Michael Jones

2-1 to Auger-Aliassime. ‘Come on Rafa!’ are the cries from the crowd and Nadal takes the next point when his opponent fires a return of serve over the back of court.

Lovely! Nadal faults and lands a second serve that Auger-Aliassime knocks back to him. The Spaniard runs round the ball and hooks a forehand over to the right side of court where the Canadian is waiting. He plants and drills a two-handed backhand down the line as Nadal moves in court.

3-2 to Auger-Aliassime.

Nadal 6-6 Auger-Aliassime*

15:36 , Michael Jones

Nailed on. Here comes the tie break.

Nadal 6-5 Auger-Aliassime*

15:34 , Michael Jones

30-15. After giving away the first point in the game, Auger-Aliassime responds as he has done all day. Back-to-back aces to move ahead.

Nadal* 6-5 Auger-Aliassime

15:30 , Michael Jones

Nadal’s best serves are the ones that force Auger-Aliassime wide and stretching. The 21-year-old has struggle to get them back in play and when he has done, Nadal has punished him with the follow up.

The Spaniard will have one last chance to break before the first set goes to a tie breaker.

Nadal 5-5 Auger-Aliassime*

15:28 , Michael Jones

Another ace brings the Canadian back on level terms before some sensible play to keep the ball alive earns him another point.

In the next rally Nadal targets the forehand before switching sides and narrowly missing the line on the right side of court.

Game Auger-Aliassime.

Nadal 5-4 Auger-Aliassime*

15:25 , Michael Jones

A rare mistake from Auger-Aliassime’s serve as he double faults attempting to hug the centre line with both attempts. He follows it up with a softer effort that Nadal smokes back and moves ahead in the game.

15-30.

Nadal* 5-4 Auger-Aliassime

15:23 , Michael Jones

Nadal takes the game but this is the closest we’ve come to a break of serve.

Auger-Aliassime took him to deuce but the Spaniard landed two first serves and forced the 21-year-old over to one side of the court before tapping the ball to the other.

Rinse and repeat for both points and the game is won by Nadal. Simple, intelligent play.

Nadal* 4-4 Auger-Aliassime

15:20 , Michael Jones

Auger-Aliassime sends a return of serve to the back of court and Nadal is caught on his heels. He manages to flick the ball back over the net and takes a couple of steps back behind the baseline expecting a rapid return from the Canadian. Instead Auger-Aliassime drops the ball over the net and gets a delighted round of applause from the crowd for his smart play.

15-15.

Nadal 4-4 Auger-Aliassime*

15:17 , Michael Jones

Was that three of four aces from Felix Auger-Aliassime?

Either way it was by far the quickest game of the match. Rafa Nadal hardly seemed to move.

Incredible tennis.

Nadal* 4-3 Auger-Aliassime

15:14 , Michael Jones

Anothe rally ends with an error from the Canadian who tries to guide a tricky forehand down the left side but is slightly off balance and can’t get the loft to take it over the net.

Nadal takes the game and holds serve.

Nadal* 3-3 Auger-Aliassime

15:13 , Michael Jones

30-15.

Nadal sends a bouncier second serve over to Auger-Aliassime’s backhand and he tries to wallop it back but only finds the top on the net.

40-15.

Nadal 3-3 Auger-Aliassime*

15:09 , Michael Jones

No break points conceded, no break points saved, just calm collected holds of serve from both players. Auger-Aliassime wins the next game to love.

Send the first set to a tie break right now.

Nadal* 3-2 Auger-Aliassime

15:07 , Michael Jones

Even better from Nadal!

A rally develops with both men knocking the ball down the middle of court before Auger-Aliassime takes the initiative and belts a baseline shot to Nadal’s backhand before stepping up to the net. Nadal slides across and whacks the ball on the half-volley, sending it down the line for a passing winner to take the game.

The crowd appreciated that one.

Nadal* 2-2 Auger-Aliassime

15:05 , Michael Jones

Very good from Auger-Aliassime.

He gets back Nadal’s serve and steps into the centre of the court to meet the return. It bounces nicely for a forehand winner and he smokes it to the right back corner. Nadal thinks about chasing it down but gives up knowing that’s a winning shot.

15-15.

Nadal 2-2 Auger-Aliassime*

15:03 , Michael Jones

No nonsense from the 21-year-old who closes out the game to draw level. No break points for either player just yet.

Nadal 2-1 Auger-Aliassime*

15:02 , Michael Jones

Nadal is struggling with his range against Auger-Aliassime’s serve. The Spaniard is starting to get the serve back into play but twice he goes long and gives away the point.

40-0 already in this game.

Nadal* 2-1 Auger-Aliassime

14:58 , Michael Jones

After a couple errors to get Auger-Aliassime back into the game at 30-30, Rafa holds his serve and moves into the lead in the first set.

There’s a quick break as the players change ends and Nadal eagerly jogs back out onto court.

Nadal* 1-1 Auger-Aliassime

14:56 , Michael Jones

The sunshine is trying to break through the greyish clouds and there’s a bit a wind around the court.

Nadal fizzes a serve down the centre line and Auger-Aliassime does well to chip a backhanded effort over the net. Nadal has time to run around the ball and prepare for a forehand smash but he smokes it into the net trying to go back across court.

30-15.

Nadal 1-1 Auger-Aliassime*

14:54 , Michael Jones

Very nice! Needing just a point to win the game Auger-Aliassime is drawn into a rally when Nadal camped on the baseline. The Spaniard utlisies his forehand but the Canadian steps up to the net and volleys one into the turf to claim the win.

Nadal 1-0 Auger-Aliassime*

14:52 , Michael Jones

Solid start from Felix Auger-Aliassime as he welcomes Nadal to his service game with consecutive aces! 30-0.

When Rafa does get his return back he hooks it over the back of court and out of play.

Nadal* 1-0 Auger-Aliassime

14:51 , Michael Jones

Nadal looks it good touch. At 40-0 up he faults on his first serve and allows Auger-Aliassime to return the second serve to the baseline. Nadal drops back and rolls his wrist over a strike down the line to win the point and the game.

Nadal* 0-0 Auger-Aliassime

14:49 , Michael Jones

Here we go. Rafael Nadal is serving the first game of the first set. He sends his serve to Felix Auger-Aliassime’s right hand then follows it up with a shot to the other side of court. The Canadian sprints across to return and Nadal drops short. Another dart across court for the 21-year-old sees him stretch for the ball but he isn’t able to lift it over the net.

15-0.

Nadal vs Auger-Aliassime

14:45 , Michael Jones

The court side announcer reads out the player’s profiles and explains that Hurlingham is the only grass court warm-up Nadal is doing before Wimbledon.

He waves to the crowd as she says this and they respond with cheers for the French Open champion.

Nadal vs Auger-Aliassime

14:40 , Michael Jones

Here come the players. The last two days at Hurlingham Club have been played under bright skies with blazing sunshine but the conditions are a little bit more overcast this afternoon.

It’s another packed house as the fans have come in to watch Nadal play. There’ll be a few Felix Auger-Aliassime supporters out there as well.

The pre-match photo is taken and the two players start to warm up.

Nadal vs Auger-Aliassime

14:36 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal’s odds of adding the Wimbledon title to his 2022 Australian and French Open victories have dropped since the draw came out and placed him in the bottom half with players of quality like Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Still, the 36-year-old will be feeling upbeat about his chances. He’s had a fantastic year and will want it to continue at the All England Club.

Today’s exhibition match will go a little way to seeing how he’ll cope on the grass courts. His return against Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday was encouraging but Auger-Aliassime is a step up.

Marta Kostyuk: ‘I stand with Wimbledon in its decision to ban Russian players'

14:30 , Michael Jones

Marta Kostyuk says Ukraine is grateful to Wimbledon and England for its support in the war with Russia and has expressed her relief the third major of the year has not been hit by boycotts.

The All England Club’s decision in April to ban Russian and Belarussian players from competing at the Championships sparked criticism in some quarters and eventually saw the ATP and WTA strip ranking points from the tournament.

Naomi Osaka was one high-profile figure who suggested she could skip Wimbledon and while she is absent due to injury, the world’s best will be at SW19 despite initial fears it could become akin to an exhibition event.

Marta Kostyuk: I stand with Wimbledon in its decision to ban Russian players

Rafael Nadal says Hurlingham Club exhibition matches are ‘perfect’ preparation for Wimbledon

14:25 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal played his first grasscourt match in three years on Wednesday and the Spaniard says a couple of exhibition games at the Hurlingham Club is the perfect preparation for Wimbledon, where he will bid for a third straight grand slam this season.

Nadal won the Australian and French Opens back-to-back for the first time and a win at Wimbledon, where the main draw kicks off on Monday, will take him a step closer to becoming the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

The Spaniard, who had not played a competitive match on grass since his 2019 semi-final loss at Wimbledon to Roger Federer, beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 on Wednesday and said it was good to get the feel of the surface again.

Rafael Nadal says exhibition matches are ‘perfect’ preparation for Wimbledon

Nadal vs Auger-Aliassime

14:20 , Jamie Braidwood

An interesting side-plot here, as it was at the French Open meeting last month, is that Felix Auger-Aliassime is coached by Rafael Nadal’s uncle - the infamous ‘Uncle Toni’.

Toni Nadal coached Nadal from his childhood until 2017 and apparently it was his decision to put the racket in Nadal’s left hand early on in his career.

Now, though, he’s on the other side of the court. Speaking ahead of the French Open match last month, Nadal said he expects his uncle to remain professional during the match despite their relationship.

“I already talked with Toni after my match,” said Nadal in Roland Garros. “For me, it’s very simple. He’s my uncle. I don’t think he will be able to want me to lose, without a doubt, but he’s a professional and he’s with another player. I don’t know what’s going to happen, if he’s going to stay in the box or not, but I don’t care. I have zero problem with that. It’s not a story at all for me.

“I know the feelings that we have between each other. I know he wants the best for me. Now he’s helping another player. But honestly, for me, it’s zero problem, and I know he wants the best for me.”

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon hand out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees

14:15 , Michael Jones

Wimbledon organisers have handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes.

The tickets were presented at an afternoon tea held in Merton, south-west London, for the borough’s recent arrivals and their host families.

Food included the classic Wimbledon dish strawberries and cream, while white, green and purple bunting was draped from the ceiling in the tournament’s distinctive colours.

The tables were decorated with tennis balls, which were taken by two young boys to bounce on their miniature racquets.

Wimbledon hand out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees

Wimbledon: Projected fourth round ties and bracket based on seeding

14:10 , Jamie Braidwood

It is quite amusing that Nadal and Auger-Aliassime are playing each other today just a couple of hours after being paired in the same quarter of the Wimbledon draw.

You’ve got to say that Hubert Hurkacz, a player who is suited to grass and was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon last year, is the big winner here out of the top 16 seeds.

There will be upsets, of course, there is no way this will be the fourth round.

Projected fourth round ties and bracket based on seeding

Novak Djokovic / Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz / Jannik Sinner

Casper Ruud / Pablo Carreno Busta vs Hubert Hurkacz / Cameron Norrie

Matteo Berrettini / Diego Schwartzman vs Stefanos Tsitsipas / Dennis Shapovalov

Felix Auger-Aliassime / Taylor Fritz vs Rafael Nadal / Marin Cilic

Nadal’s Wimbledon odds drop following draw

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

The odds on Rafael Nadal reclaiming the Wimbledon title have dropped after the Spaniard landed in the same side of the draw as Matteo Berrettini.

The big-serving Italian, who is on form after winning titles in Stuttgart and Queen’s, reached the final last season and is the favourite to do so again.

While Novak Djokovic remains the favourite overall, Nadal faces the tough task of potentially having to beat Berrettini just to reach the final.

The Spaniard has of course upset the odds before this season on his way to winning the Australian Open and French Open titles.

Nadal hailed for ‘miracle’ year as bid for Calendar Slam resumes at Wimbledon

13:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal’s 2022 has been described as a “miracle” with the Spaniard set to resume his bid for a Calendar Slam at Wimbledon next week.

The Spaniard’s extraordinary year started with his epic win at the Australian Open, before reaffirming his status as the king of clay with a 14th French Open.

Nadal, now 36 years of age, has battled numerous injuries over the last year, but has now moved two grand slams clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with a record 22 men’s singles titles.

And Alex Corretja believes only Nadal could have pulled off his recent resurgence ahead of his latest grand slam bid at SW19 next week.

More here:

Rafael Nadal hailed for ‘miracle’ year ahead of Wimbledon return

Nadal says Hurlingham Club exhibition matches are ‘perfect’ preparation

13:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal played his first grasscourt match in three years on Wednesday and the Spaniard says a couple of exhibition games at the Hurlingham Club is the perfect preparation for Wimbledon, where he will bid for a third straight grand slam this season.

Nadal won the Australian and French Opens back-to-back for the first time and a win at Wimbledon, where the main draw kicks off on Monday, will take him a step closer to becoming the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

The Spaniard, who had not played a competitive match on grass since his 2019 semi-final loss at Wimbledon to Roger Federer, beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 on Wednesday and said it was good to get the feel of the surface again.

“It has been a while without playing on grass,” he told reporters. “Since 2019 I haven’t been able to play on grass through the tough moments we went through with the pandemic and last year I got injured.

“I am older now - I can’t manage to play so many matches. For me it is perfect to play a couple of matches here before Wimbledon starts. That helps me to feel at least some competition before Wimbledon.”

Nadal returns with easy win over Wawrinka

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both kickstarted their Wimbledon preparations with easy exhibition wins at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Nadal showed no ill-effects after nerve treatment on the chronic foot problem that troubled him during his French Open triumph earlier this month as he beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 at the Hurlingham Club in London.

Djokovic, in his first match since losing to Nadal in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, won 6-2 6-1 against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Nadal, in his first match on grass since 2019, raced into a 5-1 lead after twice breaking Wawrinka’s serve in the opening set and sealed it 6-2 in 30 minutes.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic warm up for Wimbledon with wins at Hurlingham Club

Wimbledon draw: Nadal’s potential final route

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

R1: Cerundolo

R2: Querrey

R3: Sonego (27)

R4: Cilic (14)

QF: Auger-Aliassime (6)

SF: Tsitsipas (4) / Berrettini (8)

F: Djokovic (1)

Wimbledon draw: Nadal discovers first-round opponent

13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal will begin his Wimbledon bid against Francisco Cerundolo while on the other half of the draw, top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic will open his quest for a seventh Wimbledon title against Soonwoo Kwon on centre court.

Nadal, who is aiming for a sensational calendar grand slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open titles this season, faces the tougher half of the draw with last year’s finalist Matteo Berrettini also in his section, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Djokovic could face Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals with Murray also being drawn in that quarter of the bracket. Murray could go on to face either Jannik Sinner or Stanislas Wawrinka in the third round, with Alcaraz a potential opponent in the last 16.

Full draw report:

Emma Raducanu handed tough Wimbledon draw as Andy Murray faces James Duckworth

Good afternoon

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s live coverage of the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic as Rafael Nadal faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in an exhibition match as the 22-time grand slam champion steps up his Wimbledon preparations. Nadal will take to the court in west London just hours after the main draw for the Championships was made at the All England Club. The Spaniard, who is seeded second for the tournament, was put in the bottom half of the draw and faces Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the opening round.

Nadal returned to grass for the first time in three years on Wednesday as he took down Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3. The 37-year-old looked sharp in dismissing the three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka and showed no signs of the foot problems that put his participation at Wimbledon in doubt. Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, will look to improve after he was thrashed by Novak Djokovic in the other match of the day. Nadal was pushed to five sets by Auger-Aliassime in their last meeting at the French Open last month.