Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem LIVE: Brisbane International latest score as Spaniard makes tennis comeback

Rafael Nadal makes his long-awaited return to singles action this morning as the 22-time grand slam champion takes on old rival Dominic Thiem in the opening round of the Brisbane International in Australia.

Nadal has been out since suffering a hip injury at the Australian Open last January - almost a year ago - and underwent surgery in June. The 37-year-old returned to doubles action on Sunday, alongside Marc Lopez, but lost 6-4 6-4 to the Australian duo of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

But now the Spaniard switches his attention to the singles in what is a mouthwatering clash with 2020 US Open champion Thiem, who Nadal beat in the 2017 and 2018 French Open finals.

Nadal had previously said he expected to bring the curtains down on his glittering but injury-plagued career in 2024, but in a press conference ahead of his comeback at the Brisbane International he left the door ajar.

“The problem about saying it’s going to be my last season is that I can’t predict what’s going on 100 per cent in the future. That’s the thing,” Nadal said. “That’s why I say probably.”

Nadal 6-5 Thiem*

10:01 , Ben Fleming

Now, is this the chance?! A crisp, flat backhand is arrowed into the corner as Nadal takes a 0-30 lead on Thiem’s serve for the first time this match.

A poor return of Nadal follows as a wry smile appears on the Spaniard’s face. It’s followed up superbly by Thiem who crunches a whipping forehand winner past Nadal to get back to 30-30.

But what a point to follow! The Spaniard is motoring and backpedalling all over the court and brings up his first break point of the game as Thiem finds the net. A chance to claim the first set...but not to be. A half chance as Thiem comes forward to the net but Nadal can’t execute the pass and it’s deuce.

A crucial few minutes in this match.

Nadal 6-5 Thiem*

09:55 , Ben Fleming

Another comfortable hold of serve for Nadal as the Spaniard rips a forehand down the line to claim his sixth game of the first set. Thiem now looks to hold serve, too, and send us to a first-set tie-break.

*Nadal 5-5 Thiem

09:51 , Ben Fleming

Thiem has certainly not been overawed by his opponent across the court at any point so far today. Some more sublime Tennis from the Swiss player moves him 40-0 up and another pin-point forehand down the line brings him back level with Nadal at 5-5.

Nadal 4-4 Thiem*

09:47 , Ben Fleming

A big winner from Thiem to start the game but a great response from Nadal and the first real signs of emotion as he pumps his first after his deft backhand volley levels it up at 15-15.

That will get the crowd going! The Spaniard opens up his body and puts every bit of energy into a ripping forehand which flies down the line and past Thiem. This match is really starting to crank up now.

Thiem almost clocks Nadal with a passing effort as he pulls it back to 40-30 but an ace from Nadal means we still haven’t reached deuce yet in this first set.

*Nadal 4-4 Thiem

09:42 , Ben Fleming

Not much Nadal can do there as Thiem serves out wide before thundering a vicious forehand into the opposite corner. The Spaniard is chasing dust once again as Thiem smashes a volley past the Spaniard to move 40-15 up in this game.

Nadal goes long with his second-serve return and that’s the game. All level at 4-4.

Nadal 4-3 Thiem*

09:38 , Ben Fleming

Some errors follow from Thiem on the background, allowing Nadal to race through his service game to love. Precious few opportunities to break have presented themselves to either player so far this set and we are closing in on a tie-break to decide this first set.

*Nadal 3-3 Thiem

09:33 , Ben Fleming

It’s looking good for Thiem, too, on serve as he moves 40-15 after the first real unforced error from Nadal so far in this match sees a good opportunity on his forehand fly long and out of court.

It’s into the net with the next return of serve as Thiem levels it up at 3-3.

Nadal 3-2 Thiem*

09:28 , Ben Fleming

It’s all looking very routine for Nadal on serve so far. Some great hands get the better of his opponent up at the net as he edges ahead again once more in this first set.

*Nadal 2-2 Thiem

09:24 , Ben Fleming

A nice touch from Thiem around the net, now, as he executes a drop shot to perfection to leave Nadal stranded on the baseline.

40-15 up now for Thiem on serve but it’s wonderful movement from Nadal on return! Great defensive work from the Spaniard and his whipping cross-court forehand wrongfoots Nadal and brings it back to 40-30.

Thiem sees it out, though, at the net to take the game but more pleasing signs for Nadal fans, without a doubt.

Nadal 2-1 Thiem*

09:19 , Ben Fleming

It’s a fast, responsive court here in Brisbane which appears to be helping Nadal in these early stages as he goes 30-0 up.

Now he’s up to the net and that’s a superb touch! It didn’t look like Nadal would get there but it’s a deft flick over the net, sending Thiem the wrong way and claiming the point. He serves out to make it eight from eight on service so far.

A strong start for the Spaniard.

*Nadal 1-1 Thiem

09:15 , Ben Fleming

Not a bad start, either, for Thiem on serve as a lovely forehand sees him take an early 30-0 lead on service but he has no response to a thunderous Nadal forehand which brings it back to 30-15.

A good response, though, from the Swiss who fires down two big serves to level things up.

Nadal 1-0 Thiem*

09:11 , Ben Fleming

Well, that’s not a bad start! A thunderous flat forehand down the line penetrates the court and leaves Thiem helpless as Nadal claims the first point of the match.

Before long, he races into a 40-0 lead and as Thiem’s return goes long, it’s a comfortable and assured hold of serve to kick things off.

*Nadal 0-0 Thiem

09:09 , Ben Fleming

Rafa will serve first in this match and, with the warm-ups down, we are ready to get started in Brisbane...

Nadal vs Thiem

09:05 , Ben Fleming

Thiem should be the sharper of the two, not only because of Nadal’s lay-off but because he has had to come through two rounds of qualifying to reach this point. The Swiss saved matched points against Australia’s James McCabe before beating Giulio Zeppieri to reach the first round proper.

Nadal vs Thiem

09:01 , Ben Fleming

I’m careful to say return to singles action because, technically, Australia has already seen the Spaniard back in action a few days ago in the doubles tournament.

Nadal played alongside fellow countryman Marc Lopez but lost in straight sets to the Australian duo of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

But here he comes now, returning to singles action as the crowd cheers him onto the court.

Next up for Raducanu

08:57 , Ben Fleming

There’s certainly no soft touch for Raducanu on her return to competition.

The Brit is into the second round but faces a difficult clash against No.2 seed and last year’s Wimbledon finalist Elina Svitolina after the Ukrainian came through her clash against Caroline Wozniacki.

A tough ask but that’s for another day. Right now, we are back in Brisbane and awaiting the return of Rafa Nadal to singles action.

Raducana speaking after her win in Auckland

08:55 , Ben Fleming

“Thank you to everyone for coming out and staying late - I really appreciate the support. It was a match with ups and downs; it’s always difficult playing a friend but I love being back in Auckland and I’m having a blast so far.

“It’s difficult after having such a long hiatus but I’m grateful to be healthy and able to move my body; not bed-ridden or in a wheelchair so it’s pretty amazing to just be out here and playing. I’m just really happy to be back on tour and I can’t wait to start this season and carry on hopefully injury-free and healthy.”

Game, set match Raducanu!

08:50 , Ben Fleming

Ruse 3-6 6-4 5-7 Raducanu

But over in Auckland, it’s victory for Raducana who wins for her first time back on the court in eight months! The Brit was 0-30 down on serve in that final game but a great comeback in that game saw her finally get over the line after more than two hours on court.

Nadal vs Thiem head-to-head

08:45 , Ben Fleming

The Spaniard is still waiting to take the court in Brisbane but he’ll have a tough time today against Dominic Thiem, who himself has had his well-documented issues with injury. The pair have faced each other 15 times on the ATP circuit with the Spaniard leading 9-6.

The Austrian has, however, won both their last two meetings - at the 2020 ATP Finals in Turin and at the quarterfinals in the 2020 Australian Open.

Another break for Raducanu

08:41 , Ben Fleming

Ruse 3-6 6-4 5-6 Raducanu*

What a response! Ruse has produced some thunderous tennis in these last few games but Raducana has stood firm and backed her ability. Some sturdy defence forces mistakes from Ruse and, this time, Raducana capitalises to claim yet another break.

Can she serve out to win the match at the third time of asking now?

Two chances go begging for Raducanu

08:37 , Ben Fleming

Ruse 3-6 6-4 5-5 Raducanu*

The first chance to serve out for the match went begging for Raducanu but she has another chance here on serve.

At 30-30, Ruse thunders a forehand winner across the court and now she has another break point to tie up the match...and the Romanian does!

Level at 5-5 from 5-2 down - work to do for Raducanu.

Andy Murray beaten by Grigor Dimitrov in battle at Brisbane International

08:28 , Ben Fleming

Andy Murray’s preparations for the Australian Open suffered a setback following a frustrating first-round loss to second seed Grigor Dimitrov at the Brisbane International.

The unseeded Scot was on course to advance after taking the opening set of a tense battle between two former tournament champions on Pat Rafter Arena.

But Dimitrov hit back to progress 4-6 7-5 6-2 and inflict another early exit on Murray following his second-round victory when the pair met at last year’s US Open.

Andy Murray beaten by Grigor Dimitrov in battle at Brisbane International

Also making a return

08:24 , Ben Fleming

It’s also a huge day for Emma Raducanu as the Brit makes her return to competition after almost eight months out.

The former US Open champion is currently in action against World No. 134 Gabriela Ruse and has just taken a huge step towards victory by securing a double break in the third and decisive set.

She won the first set 6-3 before Ruse levelled it up but the 21-year-old now leads 5-2 in the third and is serving for the match....

The season of comebacks

08:17 , Ben Fleming

This week it’s not just Nadal making his comeback to competitive tennis. Most notably in the woman’s game, former World No.1 Noami Osaka made a winning return to tennis as she beat Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 7-6 in the first round of the Brisbane International.

The former world number one has not played since withdrawing from the Pan Pacific Trophy with a knee injury in September 2021. She became a mother for the first time in July.

Four-time grand slam champion Osaka returned to the court in style, breaking Korpatsch to love in the first game and did not face a break point as she clinched the first set in 39 minutes.

Osaka looked set for a routine victory when she broke for a 5-3 lead in the second set, but Korpatsch fought back to take it into a tie-break – Osaka winning 11-9 on her third match point.

Naomi Osaka makes winning return to tennis at Brisbane International

08:14 , Ben Fleming

More from Nadal:

“It’s obvious it’s a high percentage that it’s going to be my last time playing in Australia. But if I’m here next year, don’t tell me, ‘you said it’s going to be your last season’ because I didn’t say it,” said Nadal, a two-time winner of the Australian Open men’s singles title.

“You never know what’s going on, you know? I can’t predict how I’m going to be in the next six months. I can’t predict if my body will allow me to enjoy tennis as much as I enjoyed the past 20 years.”

08:02 , Jamie Braidwood

What has Nadal said ahead of his comeback?

“I am feeling good. I can’t complain. I’m feeling much better today than what I expected a month ago.

“For me, it’s impossible to think about winning tournaments. But what’s really possible is to try to enjoy the comeback to the courts. I don’t expect much. Honestly, the only thing that I expect is to be able to go on court, to feel competitive and to give my best.

“It’s going to be a tough process at the beginning. At the end, it’s one year without being on the tennis court and I just have been practising for the last month in a very good intensity. I don’t say that nothing is impossible, but just to be here is a victory.”

What time is Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem?

08:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The match is expected to start at around 8:30am GMT on Tuesday 2 January.

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal makes his long-awaited return to singles action this morning as the 22-time grand slam champion takes on old rival Dominic Thiem in the opening round of the Brisbane International in Australia.

Nadal has been out since suffering a hip injury at the Australian Open last January - almost a year ago - and underwent surgery in June. The 37-year-old returned to doubles action on Sunday, alongside Marc Lopez, but lost 6-4 6-4 to the Australian duo of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

But now the Spaniard switches his attention to the singles in what is a mouthwatering clash with 2020 US Open champion Thiem, who Nadal beat in the 2017 and 2018 French Open finals.

Nadal had previously said he expected to bring the curtains down on his glittering but injury-plagued career in 2024, but in a press conference ahead of his comeback at the Brisbane International he left the door ajar.

"The problem about saying it’s going to be my last season is that I can’t predict what’s going on 100 per cent in the future. That’s the thing," Nadal said. "That’s why I say probably."

Follow live updates from the Brisbane International below as Nadal makes his comeback