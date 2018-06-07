Rafael Nadal ends Diego Schwartzman's resistance to reach French Open semi-finals

Nadal was a different player upon the resumption against Schwartzman - AFP

Rafael Nadal restored normal service as he overcame Diego Schwartzman to reach the semi-finals of the French Open.

The 10-time champion had lost his first set at Roland Garros since 2015 to tricky Argentinian Schwartzman before the rain saved him on Wednesday evening.

But Nadal crushed this particular French revolution when they resumed on Thursday, dropping just four games to book his place in the last four.

The Spaniard quickly reeled off the two points he needed overnight to clinch the second set, and took four of the next five to break Schwartzman at the start of the third.

Nadal's serve was picked apart by Schwartzman on Wednesday, but the world No 1 conceded just one point from his first three service games.

Nadal knew he was in a real battle against Schwartzman Credit: AFP

He was inconvenienced by a couple of break points as he served for the third set with 11th seed Schwartzman, a 5ft 7in livewire, refusing to go away quietly.

But, unlike the previous day, Nadal's forehand was firing again and he was the one dictating the rallies.

Schwartzman, a nuisance to the end, forced break points as Nadal served for the match but the 32-year-old eventually wrapped up a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory to take another step closer to title number 11.

PA

1:00PM

Nadal speaks

"Diego is a good friend, a good player. It wasn't easy but I wish him well for the future. "I played at a better level after the rain (yesterday). I'm happy to make it to the semi-finals and want to thank the crowd for their support. "It will be a difficult match who ever I play in the semi-finals."

Currently it looks like that semi-final will be against Del Potro who has now recovered from a break down in the third to win the set and move two sets to one up against Cilic.

235th Grand Slam match win for @RafaelNadal!



The 10-time champion recovers from a set down to reach the semifinals 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 over Schwartzman.#RG18pic.twitter.com/Nr8ZvwkPCI



— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2018

Story Continues

12:55PM

Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Schwartzman*

Aggressive approach from Nadal as he seizes the chance to move into the net and smash home a winner for the opening point. Schwartzman strikes long on the next point and Nadal is closing in now. Schwartzman takes a ball early to throw Nadal off at the baseline for 30-15. But Nadal won't allow the Argentine a chance of a comeback as he whips another winner into the corner for two match points. Nadal lets the first slip, drifting a backhand wide. And he lands the next well wide too as nerves get to the Spaniard.

Schwartzman works enough of an angle as Nadal runs round a forehand only to watch the Argentine strike a winner down the line. It takes him to break point. The Spaniard keeps his head during the next point, bringing his rival close to net and then mobbing up the reply with a dinked winner down the line. We're back to deuce. But Schwartzman won't lie down. A cross-court reply ends in Schwartzman's favour for a second break point but Nadal injects pace into the next rally to get back on the front foot and deny the 11th seed again.

Nerves get the better of Nadal again as passive play allows Schwartzman to get his nose back in front. But Nadal puts the wall up again and strikes a backhand winner to move back to deuce. A powerful first serve is just what the doctor ordered for Nadal. It brings up match point No 4. This time he does get over the line, stepping in to swipe a forehand cross court into the corner. He gives Schwartzman a warm embrace at the net. GAME, SET AND MATCH; NADAL REACHES SEMI-FINALS WITH 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 WIN.

12:42PM

Nadal* 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 5-2 Schwartzman (*denotes next server)

The ball is sitting up quite perfectly for Nadal to whip his forehand winners and work the angles. Schwartzman toughs out a lengthy rally, striking just as deep and well as his great rival to secure one point and edge 30-15 up but it's tough going now just to win a point.

Nadal is in the groove, fizzing forehand winners down the line and looks at ease again out there after a tricky spell at the end of the third set. Another forehand winner brings Nadal to match point. Schwartzman keeps Nadal waiting, forcing him into an error for deuce. A pulled backhand into the tramlines allows Schwartzman to chip away to advantage but Nadal just won't go away at the other end. The 11th seed won't roll over either, turning defence into attack and keeping the fans entertained. The crowd respond in kind with their own 'Di-e-go' chants. Schwartzman is loving the affection, throwing his arms up calling for more adulation as a deep forehand is too good for Nadal. With the game time approaching 10 minutes, Schwartzman finally holds. At least he'll make Nadal serve for it. Fair play and duly deserved.

Over on Lenglen, and Cilic is a break up in the third set after winning the second set against Del Potro.

12:31PM

Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 Schwartzman* (*denotes next server)

Nadal working Schwartzman side-to-side and pulling the trigger when the opportunity arises. The Argentine has shown great defensive play too but just can't cope with Nadal's power when the world No 1 hits his stride. The 11th seed has an opening trailing 30-15 but hits into the tape. He wasn't missing those yesterday but has been the story of the resumption. The conditions haven't helped his cause either while the sunny skies are a dream for Nadal. The Spaniard moves to within a game of the semi-finals with an exquisite drop shot which spins away from Schwartzman's reach.

12:24PM

Nadal* 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-1 Schwartzman (*denotes next server)

Nadal happy to keep drawing Schwartzman into playing one more shot, working the Argentine around court. He adopts an aggressive approach during the next rally, striking a winner down the line for three break points. Schwartzman pins him into the corner to save the first. A loose backhand into the tramlines sees Nadal squander the next. But Schwartzman can't keep Nadal at bay for too much longer and strikes through a forehand. NADAL BREAKS.

Nadal closes in on the match against Schwartzman Credit: AFP

12:20PM

Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-1 Schwartzman* (*denotes next server)

Schwartzman goes for broke at 0-30 but strikes long and he probably would've been best off biding his time. He goes for the patience approach during the next, working his way to the net and setting him up for an overhead smashed winner only to inexplicably smashing into the net. The sun may well have obscured his vision. Nevertheless it's a chance missed. The Argentine shakes off that disappointment to force Nadal to go long for break point. Nadal cleverly taps over a drop shot with Schwartzman acres behind the baseline. Nadal backs it up with a forehand into the corner and mops up the reply with a volley into the opposite corner. A serve-volley gets him over the line. That's three games in a row for the Spaniard.

12:12PM

Nadal* 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-1 Schwartzman (*denotes next server)

Schwartzman trying his luck at the net again but Nadal's solid pass has too much power behind it. And wait, an unforced error from the Argentine, his 25th on his backhand wing allows Nadal of a mini break at 0-30. Schwartzman is caught in two minds during the next point, opting for the drop shot but getting his timing all off and handing Nadal three break points. Nadal makes his pay by breaking to love. That's a shame, after the Argentine had come out firing this set. NADAL BREAKS.

Schwartzman puffs out his cheeks in disappointment Credit: AFP

12:10PM

Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-1 Schwartzman* (*denotes next server)

Nadal's groans have been turned up a notch or two as Schwartzman pushes the Spaniard hard again during a gruelling 19-stroke rally. The Argentine is working Nadal all around the court again, working the angles and causing the 10-time champion here problems again.

Schwartzman looks well placed at 15-all, dictating play again only to dump a backhand into the net. Nadal clenches his fist in relief more than anything. A casual response to a ricochet off the tape from a Schwartzman reply sees Nadal float a forehand long. But the Spaniard has the perfect response, striking a huge pass which is too good for the net-rushing Schwartzman to stretch and reach. Nadal smashes home any threat of danger to move level this set.

12:03PM

Nadal* 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 0-1 Schwartzman (*denotes next server)

Schwartzman has quickly erased that last set from memory, adopting a positive start to the fourth and toying with Nadal. He jumps on a couple of short balls, fizzing a backhand winner cross court and executing a clever drop shot to set him on the way. He clenches his fist after dropping just a point this service game. This match isn't over yet.

11:59AM

Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Schwartzman* (*denotes next server)

Nadal responds to another missed backhand by floating a forehand winner down the line as he serves for a two sets to one lead. Schwartzman catches Nadal cold on the baseline, jumping into a backhand return and rushing Nadal into an error. It moves the Argentine to 15-30 and is the first time he's made inroads into the Spaniard's serve today. Nadal keeps his nerve, striking deep and forcing Schwartzman to over-egg a return. He maintains his aggressive approach during the next rally, stepping into the court and punching home a volleyed winner to bring up set point. A cranked forehand off the top of Nadal's racket allows Schwartzman to hang around at deuce. And Nadal surprisingly hands Schwartzman his first break point of the resumption with an unforced error. The Argentine lets adrenaline get the better of him, jumping into one backhand and pushing long when well placed. That was a missed opportunity. Luckily for him, he's able to set up another break point with a brilliant overhead volley from his backhand which Nadal chases down but pushes wide. The pressure is back on Rafa. The speed has come down on Nadal's serve but the Spaniard somehow, somehow keeps fighting during a gruelling rally of 19 shots which Schwartzman again sets himself on his way only for Nadal to force his rival into one more groundstroke.

A third break point comes and goes for Schwartzman as both men show their array of talents but with Nadal having the last laugh. A fourth goes begging as the game stretches into its 13th minute. Nadal bides his time, finally bringing up a second set point. He can't make a first serve. He makes a second and finally draws the error from the 11th seed. Phew. NADAL WINS THIRD SET TO TAKE TWO SETS TO ONE LEAD.

11:42AM

Nadal* 4-6, 6-3, 5-2 Schwartzman (*denotes next server)

Sublime. Nadal opens up with a whipped forehand winner deep into the corner which Schwartzman can only watch zip past him. Schwartzman hasn't been able to get his returns back like yesterday to sustain the heat on Nadal. A couple of loose backhands from Nadal allow the Argentine to stay in touch at 30-all and another backhand into the middle gives Schwartzman breathing space at game point and this time he's able to hold.

11:38AM

Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 5-1 Schwartzman* (*denotes next server)

Schwartzman muttering words of encouragement to himself as he waits an age to receive service, but Nadal's forehands are proving a tricky obstacle to cope with and his timing isn't what it was just 18 hours ago. Nadal works the angles, pushing Schwartzman out wide and as the Spaniard moves to two game points.

A serve down the T is too hot for the Argentine to handle. Nadal's service game has been impeccable today.

11:33AM

Nadal* 4-6, 6-3, 4-1 Schwartzman (*denotes next server)

The Argentine shows great hands to execute a drop shot, mixing it up and trying something different. In a flash he returns to his shoulder-shrugging at another wayward forehand. Mentally he's got to keep it together before this set gets away from him. Crucially at 30-all, Nadal takes advantage of a short ball to punch home a backhand cross-court winner to set up another break point. A quite brilliant drop shot from Nadal ensures the Spaniard of a three-game cushion this set. Schwartzman appears at a loss as to what is happening out there. NADAL BREAKS.

11:29AM

Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 3-1 Schwartzman* (*denotes next server)

A shrug of the shoulders from Schwartzman at a missed forehand. In fairness it was only by millimetres but it leaves him trailing 30-0 this game and hasn't had a sniff on Nadal's service game since the resumption. Nadal is motoring through the gears, delivering a rasping forehand winner into the corner for three game points. A booming first serve gets him over the line again.

11:25AM

Nadal* 4-6, 6-3, 2-1 Schwartzman (*denotes next server)

The balls are bouncing up favourably for Nadal this morning, allowing the Spaniard to load up his forehands and give the Argentine plenty of questions. Nadal keeps his foot on the gas, pinning the Argentine behind the baseline and the 11th seed is struggling to get a point on the board.

He manages one perfectly-timed overhead which loops brilliantly over Nadal's head and lands on the line. That's helped his confidence. He backs it up with a solid forehand down the line which is too strong for Nadal for 30-all. That's better. The Argentine turns the game on its head with a third straight point and the fourth quickly follows as Nadal swings long.

11:21AM

Nadal 4-6, 6-3, 2-0 Schwartzman* (*denotes next server)

Wow, Nadal has found his range and settled quickly with some deep, deep striking forcing Schwartzman to blink first in the opening baseline duel. Schwartzman puffs out his cheeks lining up to receive serve but is out of answers to the Spaniard's power and poise upon the resumption so far. Nadal holds to love.

The violence in Rafael Nadal’s groundstrokes is back with breathtaking avengence.



Think his wrists are alright somehow ...



4-6, 6-3, 2-0







— David Law (@DavidLawTennis) June 7, 2018

11:18AM

Nadal* 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 Schwartzman (*denotes next server)

Schwartzman showing signs of nerves and tightness early on, not surprisingly as Nadal draws the error for a mini break at 0-30.

Another short ball into the middle moves Nadal quickly to three break points. A solid first serve down the T is too good to save the first. But he swipes his next forehand into the tape and Nadal has the edge. NADAL BREAKS.

11:14AM

Nadal 4-6, 6-3 Schwartzman* (*denotes next server)

We resume, Nadal serving at 30-15 and the Spaniard sets up double set point as he advances to the net and Schwartzman can't pass. Nadal takes the set and draws level for the match when the Argentine strikes his service return into the middle. This is now a three-set shootout. NADAL WINS SECOND SET TO LEVEL MATCH.

Del Potro, meanwhile, has taken the first set against Cilic, winning the tiebreak 7-5 over on Suzanne Lenglen.

11:05AM

And here they come

Schwartzman enters Philippe Chatrier first waving to spectators, his fingers heavily taped. Nadal enters the arena a minute later to louder cheers as the crowd starts to build. Just a reminder, Nadal will be serving at 30-15 attempting to win the second set to level the match.

11:02AM

The sun is out

After the gloomy conditions of yesterday, the sun is beaming down on Philippe Chatrier which will work to Nadal's advantage. The slower, heavier conditions weren't conducive to Nadal's spin-heavy game and allowed Schwartzman to keep rallies to a minimum and dictate play. The players are due on court any minute now.

10:39AM

'Schwartzman will have slept better'

Three-time French Open champion and Eurosport commentator Mats Wilander has confidently said that Schwartzman will be the better rested player ahead of the resumption.

"Today Nadal will come out and be a little tight but the scoreboard will be wiped clean. Schwartzman will have got the better night's sleeep. He'll be one-set all at worst after five minutes (of play today). He's done more than anyone else in the last three years against Rafa. He will be thinking 'I know what to do to make Nadal worse'. He might go on to lose, but he knows how to trouble him."

10:28AM

Schedule rejig

After yesterday's rain, today's schedule has been slightly tweaked. While the resumption of Nadal vs Schwartzman takes place on Philippe Chatrier, Juan Martin del Porto will return for day two of his clash with Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic over on Suzanne Lenglen. The two were locked 5-5 in a first-set tiebreak when their match was postponed for the day.

Organisers have allowed spectators with tickets for yesterday's quarter-finals access to the ground courts and Suzanne Lenglen today to watch the conclusion of that match.

Later this afternoon, and not before 14.00BST, the two women's semi-finals will take place. The battle for world No 1 takes place first as Simona Halep takes on Garbine Muguruza. A repeat of the US Open final follows when Madison Keys faces Sloane Stephens.

Juan Martin del Potro serves against Marin Cilic Credit: AFP

9:47AM

Raring to go

8:23AM

Nadal vs Schwartzman - part II

Morning all and welcome to the resumption of Rafael Nadal's clash with Diego Schwartzman, a quarter-final which was derailed by the rain yesterday evening.

Nadal would have been grateful to retreat to the changing rooms as his grip on his 11th French Open title was thrown off course by the 5ft 7in Argentine.

The Spaniard was a set and a break down to the 11th seed when the first rain fell yesterday. It was the first set Nadal had lost in his last 38 consecutive sets, stretching over three French Open campaigns - meaning Bjorn Borg's record of 41 straight sets won remained intact.

When they resumed last night, Nadal broke back to level the second set and a hold and a break later meant Nadal was serving to level the match.

When the rain came down for a second time, Nadal was 30-15 up but trailing 4-6, 5-3.

Nadal had also given fans a scare when he had both his wrists strapped at the end of the first set. It is thought it had nothing to do with injury but instead to stop his sweat dripping on to the handle of his racket.

The conditions in Paris today look fair with temperatures around the low 20s which at least mean proceedings shouldn't be disrupted or dictated by rain.

Who will come out fresher for the resumption? While Nadal has experienced moments like this before, Schwartzman is unlikely to have had a sound night's sleep as he chews over what he has achieved already. Can he complete a fairytale victory? We will find out later this morning.

Play resumes on Court Philippe Chatrier at 11BST.