Rafael Nadal vs. Carlos Alcaraz: How to watch the Netflix Slam

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will face off on the court this Sunday during the Netflix Slam. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal and world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will meet on the court this weekend in the first-ever Netflix Slam — a live tennis match streaming exclusively on Netflix. The Battle of the Spaniards will see the 22-time Grand Slam champion and the most recent Wimbledon winner face off for the fourth time in their respective careers. Nadal has won two out of the pairing’s last three matches. This Sunday's match will also be the first time fans will be seeing both players hit the court since pulling out of recent tournaments due to injuries. Providing on and off court commentary are tennis titans Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Mary Joe Fernández and Patrick McEnroe, along with Tennis Analyst Prakash Amritraj and Host Kay Adams.

Are you ready to tune into this first-of-its-kind live tennis match on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the Nadal vs. Alcaraz Netflix Slam:

Date: Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024

Time: 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Streaming: Netflix

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will face off on the court in Las Vegas on Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024.

Nadal and Alcaraz face off at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

While Netflix isn't exactly known for live sports, the platform does have sports documentaries like Formula 1: Drive To Survive, Full Swing, NASCAR: Full Speed, Untold, Quarterback, Tour de France: Unchained, Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team, Six Nations: Full Contact and more. A basic, ad-supported Netflix plan starts at $6.99/month.

The Netflix Slam, featuring Nadal vs. Alcaraz will stream live on Netflix at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Netflix Slam in Spanish?

The Netflix Slam will stream live as a dual broadcast for English and Spanish audiences.

Who else is playing in the Netflix Slam?

While Netflix has promised "additional players and matchups to be announced at a later date," we don’t yet have confirmation on any other players in the Netflix Slam lineup.