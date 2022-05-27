Rafael Nadal cruises into fourth round to maintain hopes of French Open showdown with Novak Djokovic

Rafael nadal vs Van De Zandschulp live score french open 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

Rafael Nadal overcame Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp with ease, 6-3 6-2 6-4, in the French Open third round on Friday to remain on course for a potential mouth-watering showdown against world No1 Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Nadal has 13 Roland Garros titles among his 21 majors - the highest among men - but the 'King of Clay' missed out on a 14th last year when he went down in the semi-finals to eventual champion Djokovic.

Around the same time on nearby Court Philippe Chatrier, the No1 seed also put on a prolific display to book his spot in the fourth round with a 6-3 6-3 6-2 win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene to stay in the hunt for a record-equalling 21st major.

While Djokovic will next meet Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, Nadal will take on Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime before their potential clash in the last eight.

Van de Zandschulp began the match on a strong footing, breaking Nadal's serve in the first game, but the Spaniard's delivery looked almost impregnable for the remainder of the contest on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

In his first career meeting against the Dutchman, Nadal dictated terms from way behind the baseline, absorbing his opponent's power and then bringing out his venomous forehand when required.

Van de Zandschulp, currently at a career-high ranking of 29th, staged a brief fightback in the third set when he won three games in a row from 4-0 down but Nadal, who will turn 36 next week, had the cushion to not be threatened.

Nadal broke the 26-year-old's service twice in each of the three sets, hit 25 winners while keeping a lid on his unforced errors. The left-hander closed out the contest with an overhead smash down the middle on his second match point.

"I had my chance with a break point for 5-0 then match was over but he made a great second serve," Nadal said on court. "Then I played a bad game with my serve and he started to play aggressive and you feel a bit of nerves to finish the match.

"Straight sets, it was my best match of the tournament for two sets and a half."

04:21 PM

04:17 PM

Nadal's next opponent?

Felix Auger-Aliassime. And interestingly, Auger-Aliassime is coached by Nadal's Uncle Toni.

04:08 PM

Nadal reacts

He started to play very aggressive. You will always feel a little nerves to finish the match. I am happy to be through in straight sets. I think it was the best match of my tournament for two sets and a half.

03:52 PM

Nadal* 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Long rally to start and it ends with Nadal netting a forehand, 0-15. Van de Zandschulp backhand long after Nadal goes on the attack, 15-15. Surprise Van de Zandschulp drop shot and Nadal puts his reply just out, 15-30.

Nadal responds with a big first serve that Van de Zandschulp put wide, 30-30. Nadal volley winner, 40-30, match point.

What a shot by Van de Zandschulp to keep himself in the game as he rifles a backhand winner. Nadal forehand error, Van de Zandschulp earns a break point.

A gift for Nadal as Van de Zandschulp puts a forehand return long. Nadal first serve kisses the line and flies away for an ace, second match point.

GAME>SET>MATCH NADAL! Overhead winner by Nadal to complete the win and move into round four.

03:42 PM

Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 5-4 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Huge forehand winner by Van de Zandschulp, 30-15. Nadal backhand drops just long, 40-15.

Third ace of the match by Van de Zandschulp means Nadal will serve for the match next.

03:39 PM

Nadal* 6-3, 6-2, 5-3 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Nadal no longer in complete control of proceedings as he tamely nets a backhand, 0-15. Going backhand and off balance, Nadal hits a brilliant drop shot to catch out Van de Zandschulp, 30-15.

Van de Zandschulp backhand return into the net, 40-15. Nadal volley winner, he's a game away from the match.

03:35 PM

Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 4-3 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Third double fault by Van de Zandschulp, 30-30. Nadal backhand return wide, 40-30.

Great return by Nadal but even better response by Van de Zandschulp as he rifles a backhand winner cross court.

Game on?

03:32 PM

Nadal* 6-3, 6-2, 4-2 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Van de Zandschulp finally gets some returns in play and he forces the game to 30-30.

Nadal drags Van de Zandschulp from corner to corner then whips a forehand winner deep.

Van de Zandschulp forehand winner, break point. Nadal backhand into the tramlines and he breaks. Nicely done.

03:22 PM

Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 4-1 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Van de Zandschulp double fault then backhand error, 15-30. Rare wild forehand by Nadal, 30-30.

Van de Zandschulp forehand into the net, break point Nadal. Van de Zandschulp saves the break point with an ace, his second of the match.

And he gratefully holds when Nadal nets a backhand.

03:18 PM

Nadal* 6-3, 6-2, 4-0 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Not enough returns in play from Van de Zandschulp today, allowing Nadal to come through his service games with ease.

He's dropped just two points when getting his first serve in play. Nadal is on the verge of the fourth round.

03:14 PM

Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 3-0 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Van de Zandschulp is beginning to crumble now. Errors flowing from his racket as he falls to 0-40. He saves the first when Nadal nets a forehand.

But not the second as Nadal shows incredible speed and hustle to hit a cross court backhand and Van de Zandschulp's volley drops wide.

03:08 PM

Nadal* 6-3, 6-2, 2-0 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Nadal closes the net expertly to put away a backhand volley, 30-15. Van de Zandschulp then hits back-to-back returns long to concede the game.

03:05 PM

Third Set: Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 1-0 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Exquisite backhand volley by Nadal and Van de Zandschulp just can't get his reply over the net, 30-30. Important point coming up.

Nadal return into the net, 40-30. Van de Zandschulp backhand into the net, deuce.

Point of the match which Nadal had not right to win. His anticipation is out of this world. Van de Zandschulp hits a backhand overhead but Nadal gets to it and fires a forehand down the line for a winner. Break point.

Nice drop shot from Van de Zandschulp, back to deuce. Van de Zandschulp gets the drop shot wrong and nets, break point.

Van de Zandschulp runs around his backhand to hit a forehand but gets it very wrong and Nadal breaks.

02:56 PM

Nadal* 6-3, 6-2 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Errors by Van de Zandschulp have been a constant theme of the match and it means Nadal quickly earns two break points, 15-40.

Nadal ace out wide to serve out the set in style. Can Van de Zandschulp win the next three sets? Very unlikely.

02:50 PM

Nadal 6-3, 5-2 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Nice drop shot by Van de Zandschulp and he volley a backhand into the open court, 30-30.

Forehand long by Van de Zandschulp and it is set point Nadal.

Van de Zandschulp hits big from the baseline and Nadal eventually misses with a backhand, deuce.

And the Dutchman stops the run against him at five when Nadal nets a backhand return.

02:46 PM

Nadal* 6-3, 5-1 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

It's been a rampant display by Nadal in the second set so far. He closes out a love hold with a huge forehand winner down the line.

Five games in a row now.

02:41 PM

Nadal 6-3, 4-1 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Nadal baits Van de Zandschulp into going for extra on his shot and gets the reward when Van de Zandschulp misses, 15-30.

Nadal forehand down the line is called out but the umpire overrules, 15-40. Nadal drags Van de Zandschulp wide again and puts a forehand into the open court. Double break secured.

02:38 PM

Nadal* 6-3, 3-1 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Nadal races to 40-0 then inexplicably puts a volley into the net. Don't see that very often.

However, Nadal consolidates the break when Van de Zandschulp makes a forehand error.

02:33 PM

Nadal 6-3, 2-1 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Van de Zandschulp hits a poor drop shot and Nadal hits a backhand into the corner but Van de Zandschulp guesses right to flick a forehand up the line, 15-15. Got lucky with that.

A nice point ends after Van de Zandschulp is adjudged to have touched the net by the umpire but replays show he didn't and should have won the point, 30-30.

Nadal takes the game to deuce with a wrong footing forehand winner. Van de Zandschulp forehand wide, break point Nadal.

Relief for Van de Zandschulp as Nadal nets a backhand but Nadal gets another chance when Van de Zandschulp nets a forehand.

Nadal forehand winner down the line to break. Class.

02:26 PM

Nadal* 6-3, 1-1 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Van de Zandschulp doesn't get his forehand volley down low enough and Nadal takes advantage to put a backhand down the line for a winner.

Vintage Nadal as he drags his man wide with a forehand and hits an easy backhand volley winner, 40-0.

Superb drop shot by Nadal to claim the game.

02:23 PM

Second Set: Nadal 6-3, 0-1 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Good start to the set by Van de Zandschulp as he holds to love. Can he blast his way back into the match?

Zinedine Zidane is on Suzanne Lenglen to watch the match. What a footballer he was!

02:17 PM

Nadal* 6-3 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Three set points for Nadal as he punished Van de Zandschulp's ponderous footwork with his wide serve, which has been paying the bills for years.

And he takes the first set when Van de Zandschulp goes long with another forehand return. Nadal won four of the last five games.

02:14 PM

Nadal 5-3 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Van de Zandschulp stops the bleeding and forces Nadal to serve for the match.

02:08 PM

Nadal* 5-2 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Nadal volley winner to open the game, 15-0. Too good from Nadal as he slows the pace then accelerates the pace of shot to catch out Van de Zandschulp, 30-0.

Van de Zandschulp backhand into the net and Nadal holds after big forehand down the line.

02:06 PM

Nadal 4-2 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Van de Zandschulp nets backhand, 15-30. Then a forehand, to slip to 15-40. Two break points for Nadal.

Incredible rally between the two players that gets the fans on their feet but it ends with Nadal putting a backhand just wide.

Van de Zandschulp forehand into the net. Nadal breaks. Just too many errors by the tall Dutchman.

02:02 PM

Nadal* 3-2 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Another comfortable service hold for Nadal, who looks to have finally settled into the match.

Van de Zandschulp is learning that you have to be aggressive or risk being punished.

01:57 PM

Nadal 2-2 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Problems for Van de Zandschulp as he double faults then makes another forehand error to fall 15-30. But he responds and hits an ace to make it 40-30.

And he holds when Nadal nets a backhand.

01:54 PM

Nadal* 2-1 Van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Seems like normal service has resumed with Nadal racing to 40-0 and he completes a love hold when Van de Zandschulp puts a forehand return long.

01:49 PM

Nadal 1-1 Van de Zandschulp* (*denotes server)

Back to back forehand errors gives Nadal two chances to immediately break back and the Spaniard takes it when Van de Zandschulp nets another forehand.

01:45 PM

First Set: Rafael Nadal* 0-1 Botic van de Zandschulp (*denotes server)

Murmurs from the crowd as Nadal starts the match with a double fault. I wonder how many times he's done that in his career.

Unsurprisingly, Nadal bounces back to lead 30-15 but Van de Zandschulp catches him out with an excellent forehand return to make it 30-30. Van de Zandschulp forehand winner, early break point.

Van de Zandschulp gets a look at a Nadal second serve and fires a deep return which the fifth seed can't get back in play.

Great start by the Dutchman.

01:39 PM

Here we go...

... can Van de Zandschulp cause a major upset?

01:35 PM

The players have arrived

Both players receive a warm welcome onto court. Nadal gets an early victory by winning the coin toss.

He will serve first after the four minute warm up.

01:28 PM

The match is moments away

Suzanne Lenglen is building up nicely in anticipation of the 13-time champions

01:22 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage of Rafael Nadal's third round clash at the French Open against Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp.

Nadal produced an imperious performance on Wednesday to secure his 300th Grand Slam match victory, dismantling Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Nadal has 13 Roland Garros titles among his overall 21 majors -- the highest among men -- and despite his injury disrupted build up to the tournament he has looked at his usual best in the first two rounds.

"I can't try to go very deep in a tournament if I'm worried about my physical issues every single day," he said after his win.

"So if something happens, I am gonna accept it. But for the moment I am focused on the tennis."

The Spaniard, who turns 36 next week, meets 26th seed Van de Zandschulp with a potential quarter-final looming against world number one Novak Djokovic who defeated him in last year's semi-finals.

Playing under the lights at Court Philippe Chatrier, Nadal peppered the red clay with winners from both his forehand and backhand in the first two sets to leave Moutet stranded.

In his first career meeting with the 23-year-old French wildcard, Nadal broke Moutet's serve four times in the first two sets but uncharacteristic errors at the start of the third allowed his opponent to take a 2-0 lead.

Nadal immediately broke back, however, to get the set back on serve and after another exchange of breaks, the Spaniard broke Moutet again to seal victory on his first match point.

"Preparation hasn't been perfect so I didn't expect a perfect start to the tournament," Nadal said.

"But it has been going quite well. I am positive about the things that I did out there tonight. Of course, there is room to improve and I need to improve if I want to keep having chances to go deeper."