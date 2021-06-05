Rafael Nadal v Cameron Norrie, French Open 2021: live score and latest updates - AP

Cameron Norrie, the last Briton standing, takes on clay-court king Rafael Nadal for place in fourth round

02:25 PM

Nadal 3-2 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Quick and easy from the Spaniard who wins this one to love.

Nadal pushes Norrie wide on the Briton's backhand side before easing a forehand winner across court to win the game.

02:23 PM

Nadal* 2-2 Norrie (*denotes next server)

Good start from Norrie. He eases into a 40-15 lead but is pegged back to deuce as Nadal drags him this way and that before thrashing two winners.

But Norrie does well himself to win the next two points by forcing a couple of errors from Nadal.

02:16 PM

Nadal 2-1 Norrie* (*denotes next server)

Routine service game for the 13-time French Open champion who wins it courtesy of a superb line-grazing forehand. Lovely stuff.

02:13 PM

Nadal* 1-1 Norrie (*denotes next server)

Nadal in a slight bit of trouble in the first game of the match at 0-30 but he powers through with four straight points to hold.

But Norrie then does well to hold in his first service game - including winning a long rally to go 30-15 up where he moved Nadal from side to side and forced the Spaniard to go long with a forehand.

Decent start from the British No 2.

01:53 PM

Spotlight on Norrie

01:42 PM

Almost time

The players have been waiting patiently after Kenin v Pegula went to a third and deciding set on Court Suzanne Lenglen. But with that match now done and dusted, it's nearly time for Cameron Norrie and Rafael Nadal to take centre stage.

12:56 PM

Last Briton standing

Hello and welcome to coverage of Cameron Norrie’s third-round clash with 13-time French Open champ Rafael Nadal.

This is their third overall meeting and second on clay this year. The Spaniard leads their head-to-head 2-0 and has won in straight sets on each occasion.

Norrie’s been in the form of his life this season and has put together some impressive results on the red clay. He reached the final in Estoril, Portugal and Lyon, France -- two ATP 250s -- and secured some big wins in the process including a victory over the current US Open champion Dominic Thiem, his biggest to date.

In Paris the British No 2 beat American qualifier Bjorn Fantangelo in round one and Lloyd Harris of South Africa in the second round. He has dropped just one set so far and is looking forward to his next assignment against Nadal.

“Both times I played Rafa, it just elevated my game and proved to myself that I can compete with him,” said Norrie in his pre-tournament press conference. “When the rallies are so physical with such a great athlete like Rafa, I’m gonna raise my level.”

Nadal’s run to the third round has been pretty smooth. The third-seeded Spaniard got dispatched the young Australian Alexei Popyrin in the first round and in round two took out longtime

However he remains wary of the threat posed by Norrie at Roland Garros.

"He's a great player," said Nadal, who has not dropped a set in his first two matches. "He's winning plenty of matches this year. Every week he's making good results, winning against very good players.

"I know it's going to be a tough one. I need to be ready to play my best. I know he has a style of game that is not easy to play against. I need to play well."