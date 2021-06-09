Rafael Nadal, two wins from record, gets Novak Djokovic in French Open semifinal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic reached his 40th Grand Slam semifinal after beating ninth-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

Djokovic converted his third match point and then let out a huge roar. Then he turned to his box and roared again.

The match was suspended in the fourth set for about 20 minutes after a pandemic-related curfew set at 11 p.m. met with some resistance and fans had to be ushered out.

Only Roger Federer has more major semifinal appearances in men’s tennis history with 46. Djokovic’s 11th semifinal at Roland Garros is second behind only defending champion Rafael Nadal’s tally of 14.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | TV Schedule

The semifinal between Djokovic and Nadal on Friday will be the pair’s 58th meeting in their dazzling careers.

Djokovic is an 18-time Grand Slam champion who holds a 29-28 head-to-head edge against Nadal, who holds 20 major titles.

But Nadal leads 7-1 at the French Open, including a victory in last year’s final. He has 13 French Open titles compared to one for Djokovic.

Nadal is two match wins from a 21st Grand Slam singles title, which would break his tie with Federer for the male record.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Rafael Nadal, two wins from record, gets Novak Djokovic in French Open semifinal originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • French Open fans angry as COVID curfew imposed during match

    Novak Djokovic’s French Open quarterfinal against Matteo Berrettini was delayed for about 22 minutes Wednesday night while thousands of spectators were cleared out of the stadium court because of an 11 p.m. coronavirus curfew. “The conditions were strange with the fans here and then the atmosphere was a bit different (afterward)," Djokovic said after winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 to reach his 40th Grand Slam semifinal. The top-ranked Djokovic was up 2-1 in sets and leading 3-2 in the fourth when play was halted.

  • Nadal drops set, beats Schwartzman to reach French Open semis

    Rafael Nadal's French Open set streak is over. His pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title - including 14 at Roland Garros - remains very much intact.

  • French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic fends off Matteo Berrettini, will face Rafael Nadal in semifinals

    Berrettini put up a fight, but just like death and taxes, Djokovic is inevitable.

  • Rafael Nadal responds to rare drop of set to reach French Open semi-finals

    Nadal won the final nine games in a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0 victory.

  • Novak Djokovic beats Matteo Berrettini after fans boo their curfew ejection

    The Serb roared at the end of a 6-3 6-2 6-7 (5) 7-5 victory over his Italian opponent.

  • Opinion: Coco Gauff's loss in French Open a disappointment and reminder greatness will take time

    Coco Gauff is only 17 years old, but she has flashed so much promise her French Open loss is a disappointment. Her breakthrough is coming soon.

  • Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic set for French Open semi-final showdown

    Tennis’s answer to “Le Crunch” is here. It might not be a final – not officially, at any rate – but the French Open will reach a crescendo in Friday's showdown between Rafael Nadal and his closest clay-court rival Novak Djokovic. It’s a shame that the 58th meeting between these two giants will arrive so early, but that was always a possible consequence of Nadal’s laughable seeding at No 3 (itself a result of the grand slams slavishly following the ATP rankings rather than coming up with a surfac

  • After going 0-6 in Slam QFs, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova finally wins 1

    At the age of 29, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reaches her first Grand Slam semifinal after years of heartbreak.

  • Coco Gauff's French Open Loss Is The Wrong Kind Of Smashing Success

    The 17-year-old American took out her frustrations on her racket during a quarterfinals defeat against Barbora Krejčíková.

  • No. 1 Djokovic, 13-time French champ Nadal to meet in semis

    Novak Djokovic wheeled toward his guest box in a nearly empty Court Philippe Chatrier as midnight neared and let out one yell, two yells, three, four. Once two points from a straight-set victory and seemingly well on his way to a French Open semifinal showdown against Rafael Nadal, Djokovic had to deal with so much that went awry: consecutive unforced errors that gave away a tiebreaker; a 21 1/2-minute delay while spectators left because of a COVID-19 curfew; a face-down tumble that drew blood from his left palm. Now comes a semifinal Friday against a familiar foe in a rematch of last year's Roland Garros final, but a round earlier: Nadal, who is 105-2 in the clay-court tournament.

  • Own an Echo? Amazon may be helping itself to your bandwidth

    Do you own an Amazon smart device? If so, odds are good that the company is already sharing your internet connection with your neighbors unless you've specifically told it not to. On Tuesday, the company launched a program that forces users of many Echo smart speakers and Ring security cameras to automatically share a small portion of their home wireless bandwidth with neighbors.

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas edges through to last four at French Open

    The Greek fifth seed settled quickly in the late match against Daniil Medvedev on an empty Philippe Chatrier.

  • Tennis-French Open organisers 'picked Amazon over people': Medvedev

    Amazon has exclusive TV broadcast rights in France for the night sessions, which are taking place for the first time at Roland Garros. "Our match was definitely the match of the day, so Roland Garros preferred Amazon to people," said Medvedev, who lost 6-3 7-6(3) 7-5 to Tsitsipas.

  • Here’s our first look at Jupiter’s icy moon from the latest flyby

    NASA’s Juno spacecraft has spent much of the past four years gazing at the massive gas giant Jupiter. The orbiter’s primary goal is to teach scientists as much about Jupiter as possible, but it’s also spent some time observing Jupiter’s many moons. Ganymede is the largest moon of Jupiter and also the largest moon in …

  • Djokovic v Nadal for 58th time at French Open as Sakkari ends Swiatek defence

    Novak Djokovic set up a 58th meeting with Rafael Nadal on Wednesday when he reached his 40th Grand Slam semi-final while Maria Sakkari stunned defending champion Iga Swiatek to become the first Greek woman to make the last four at a major.

  • Texas Republican asks: can we fix the moon’s orbit to fight climate change?

    ‘I’d have to follow up with you on that one,’ says forestry official Jennifer Eberlien to bizarre question from Louie Gohmert The Texas Republican congressman Louie Gohmert has asked a senior US government official if changing the moon’s orbit around the Earth, or the Earth’s orbit around the sun, might be a solution for climate change. Bizarrely, the question was not posed to anyone from Nasa or even the Pentagon. Instead it was asked of a senior forestry service official during a House natural

  • Tennis-Andreescu splits with coach Bruneau after French Open exit

    The pair had worked together for four years as Andreescu made her breakthrough with three titles in 2019, including the U.S. Open. "It is with a heavy heart that I would like to inform my fans that my long time coach, mentor and friend, Sylvain and I, have mutually decided to end our incredible coaching relationship," Canadian Andreescu wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/Bandreescu_/status/1402203295394021382. "Sylvain was more than a coach... he is family."

  • Pictured: Man who slapped Emmanuel Macron is medieval history fan with links to the far-Right

    French police found weapons and a copy of Hitler's infamous book Mein Kampf when they searched the homes of two men arrested after French president Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday, French media reported. The slapper has been identified as Damien Tarel, a 28-year-old medieval history fan with links to the royalist far-Right who teaches European martial arts, according to posts on his social media accounts. Mr Tarel was arrested on Tuesday alongside Arthur C, who filmed the scen

  • NASA's Jupiter probe beams back first pictures of Ganymede

    The Juno probe will make flybys of three of Jupiter's moons thanks to a mission extension.

  • WATCH: Hunter Renfroe guns down Alex Bregman at the plate

    Hunter Renfroe reminded Alex Bregman that running on him is a poor decision during Wednesday night's Red Sox-Astros matchup.