Rafael Nadal says he won't play at Wimbledon or Tokyo Olympics to 'prolong career'

Rafael Nadal says he will not play in the Olympics or Wimbledon, citing not having enough time to recuperate after the clay court season.

Wimbledon begins June 28, with the Olympics starting on July 24.

"Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal said on Twitter on Thursday. "It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.

"The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between (Roland Garros) and Wimbledon, didn't make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season," the 35-year-old Nadal wrote. "They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term."

June 11: Spain's Rafael Nadal returns against Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon and 20-time Grand Slam champion, was beaten in the semifinals of the French Open by eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

He says he wants to continue "listening to my body" in order to "prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy."

