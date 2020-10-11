Rafael Nadal routs Novak Djokovic in French Open final, ties Roger Federer’s Slam record

Rafael Nadal routed Novak Djokovic and drew even with Roger Federer in career Grand Slams, winning his record-extending 13th French Open title.

Nadal handed Djokovic his first full-match defeat in 11 months, a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 thrashing for a 20th major title.

“It’s not the moment, honestly not for me, I don’t think today about the 20th of equal Roger on this great number,” Nadal said. “For me, today is just a Roland Garros victory. Roland Garros means everything to me. I spent here the most important moments, or most of the most important moments in my tennis career, no doubt.

“The love story that I have with this city and with this court is unforgettable.”

The 34-year-old Spaniard tied longtime rival Federer’s male Slams record. It’s the first time Nadal and the 39-year-old Federer have the same number of major titles since each had zero in 2003.

Nadal swept Djokovic in the most lopsided best-of-five set match in their rivalry, the most prolific in Open Era men’s tennis with 56 total meetings dating to 2006.

“I was completely overplayed by Rafa,” Djokovic said of Nadal, who won a fourth French Open title without dropping a set. “He did surprise me with the way he was playing, the quality of tennis he was producing, the level. I mean, he’s phenomenal. He played a perfect match.”

Nadal also kept Djokovic, a 33-year-old from Serbia, at 17 Slams. Nadal can pass Federer, who missed Roland Garros after two knee surgeries, at the Australian Open in January.

Nadal came out firing en route to his 100th match win at Roland Garros (versus two losses).

He bagged just the second 6-0 set in their career head-to-head. It’s the first time either player failed to win eight games in a best-of-five match between the two.

While Nadal is the king of Court Philippe Chatrier, this year’s unprecedented conditions favored Djokovic: the new roof closed and otherwise cooler temperatures for the first French Open played in the autumn. It was postponed from its usual May-June dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Federer missed the French Open after two knee surgeries.

