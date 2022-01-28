Rafael Nadal reaches sixth Australian Open final with historic 21st grand slam in sight - GETTY IMAGES

Rafael Nadal is into the final of the Australian Open – and thus only one win away from sinking a dagger into the heart of Novak Djokovic, the world No 1 who stands level with him on 20 grand-slam titles apiece.

When Djokovic posted his infamous Instagram message on Jan 4, informing his fans that he was on his way to Melbourne with a medical exemption, who could have imagined that we would end up here?

Djokovic was then the runaway favourite to win a tenth Australian Open, while Nadal was an unknown quantity, having played only two matches since the French Open last year because of congenital foot issues.

All the precedents say that you don’t come off a four-month lay-off and storm to a major final, especially when – as Nadal has explained more than once this week – he and his support staff worried that his race as a professional tennis player might be run.

But Nadal has played with extraordinary precision and power all fortnight, even if his stamina in the longer matches has not been quite as inexhaustible as it was in the past.

Against Matteo Berrettini on Friday, he suffered something of a power fade after romping through the first two sets. We had seen this before, both against Denis Shapovalov in Tuesday’s quarter-final and against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the same stage of last year’s Australian Open.

In a match played under the roof because of thunder and torrential rain in Melbourne, Berrettini came out curiously flat. He seemed to want to rally with Nadal, which was an odd choice for a man with a 135mph serve and one of the biggest forehands in the business.



Nadal was overjoyed with the win - AP

The contest looked set to be an anti-climax until Berrettini found an adrenaline surge at 2-2 in the third set. He then went on an extraordinary run of 23 straight points on his own serve, while picking up a break of his own with a forehand thunderbolt that helped send the match into a fourth set.

The break was a collector’s item, for Berrettini has now played Nadal twice – the previous time coming at the US Open in 2019 – and has never even held a break point in any Nadal service game apart from this one.

Nadal had been returning so well early in the match – breaking twice in the second set even though Berrettini made 23 of 28 first serves – that this suggested a loss of energy. Would Berrettini be able to do what Shapovalov could not in the quarter-final, and take advantage of a tiring Nadal?

To do so, he would have had to win the fourth set, and he had a couple of opportunities to apply pressure in the seventh game, only to drive forehands into the net when he had an enticing gap up the line.

That was all the encouragement Nadal needed to push his own afterburner button. He had gone fully 49 minutes without winning a single point on serve. But now he returned to beast mode, ratcheting up his own intensity as he broke for 5-3, and served out for the win.

During the on-court interview, Jim Courier asked Nadal about the possibility of winning a record 21st major title – and also becoming only the second man in the Open era, after Djokovic, to land every slam at least twice.

As usual, Nadal did his best to deflect the question. “It’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else,” he said. “I played amazing finals here with good chances. I was close a couple of times, against Novak in 2012 and Roger in 2017. I won in 2009. I never thought about another chance in 2022.”

Later, speaking to the seven-time major champion Mats Wilander on Eurosport, Nadal admitted: "Those next to me, who lived my diary, find it difficult to believe I am doing this. I feel alive again. I missed it."