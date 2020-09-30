Rafael Nadal reaches French Open 3rd round

PARIS — Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the third round of the French Open by beating American player Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3.

The No. 2-seeded Spaniard is looking to win his record-extending 13th French Open title and equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 major titles overall.

Nadal improved his record at Roland Garros to 95-2 when he sealed victory on his first match point.

He next faces either Stefano Travaglia of Italy.

