Rafael Nadal played an adorable point against a 97-year-old tennis player
Rafael Nadal took the court with an unlikely hitting partner in Ukrainian tennis player Leonid Stanislavskyi.
At 97 years old, Stanislavskyi is thought to be the oldest competitive tennis player on the planet.
The International Tennis Federation's 31st-ranked player in the Singles 90+ category asked Nadal - the former world No. 1 and owner of 20 Grand Slam titles - to play a point together at Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain.
The Spaniard was eager to help fulfill Stanislavskyi's dream, playing a point with the Guinness World Record holder for the world's oldest tennis player and posing for a photo together.
Check out photos and video of their interaction below:
