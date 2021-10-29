  • Oops!
Rafael Nadal played an adorable point against a 97-year-old tennis player

Meredith Cash
·1 min read
In this article:
Rafael Nadal (left) hit with 97-year-old competitive tennis player Leonid Stanislavskyi.
Rafael Nadal (left) hit with 97-year-old competitive tennis player Leonid Stanislavskyi. John Berry/Getty Images; REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

  • Rafael Nadal took the court with an unlikely hitting partner in Ukrainian tennis player Leonid Stanislavskyi.

  • At 97 years old, Stanislavskyi is thought to be the oldest competitive tennis player on the planet.

  • The International Tennis Federation's 31st-ranked player in the Singles 90+ category asked Nadal - the former world No. 1 and owner of 20 Grand Slam titles - to play a point together at Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain.

  • The Spaniard was eager to help fulfill Stanislavskyi's dream, playing a point with the Guinness World Record holder for the world's oldest tennis player and posing for a photo together.

  • Check out photos and video of their interaction below:

