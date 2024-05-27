Rafael Nadal loses in first round, says 'good chance' 2024 was final French Open
May 27 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal says there is a "good chance" he just had his final French Open after losing in the first round by Alexander Zverev, of Germany, Monday but indicated nothing is official for now.
He was beaten by his German counterpart, age 27, 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.
"It's difficult for me to talk. I don't know," Nadal said, if "it's going to be the last time I am here. I am not 100% sure."
Nadal, age 37 and days away from his June 3 birthday, had 14 victories in his 18 court appearances and indicated after last year's French Open that 2004 could be his last mostly due to previous injuries.
"If it's the last time, I enjoyed it," Nadal said after his defeat.
The 133-year-old Roland-Garros praised Nadal on social media in the early afternoon.
"There are no words," they posted on X with a video of Nadal getting around and then leaving right after he got done playing.
"Merci, Rafa."