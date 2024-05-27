Rafael Nadal loses in first round, says 'good chance' 2024 was final French Open

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, competes during his men's singles first-round match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on Monday. Nadal lost. Photo by Carolina Blumberg/EPA/EFA

May 27 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal says there is a "good chance" he just had his final French Open after losing in the first round by Alexander Zverev, of Germany, Monday but indicated nothing is official for now.

He was beaten by his German counterpart, age 27, 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

"It's difficult for me to talk. I don't know," Nadal said, if "it's going to be the last time I am here. I am not 100% sure."

Nadal, age 37 and days away from his June 3 birthday, had 14 victories in his 18 court appearances and indicated after last year's French Open that 2004 could be his last mostly due to previous injuries.

"If it's the last time, I enjoyed it," Nadal said after his defeat.

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a ball before being defeated by Frances Tiafoe in 4 sets in the 4th round at the Sept. 2022 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. "If it's the last time, I enjoyed it,” Nadal said after his 2024 Paris defeat. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The 133-year-old Roland-Garros praised Nadal on social media in the early afternoon.

"There are no words," they posted on X with a video of Nadal getting around and then leaving right after he got done playing.

"Merci, Rafa."