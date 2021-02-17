Rafael Nadal loses bid for record 21st Grand Slam title with Australian Open loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas

Rafael Nadal’s bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title is in over after Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Nadal 3-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Nadal took the first two sets fairly easily to run his streak of consecutive sets won at major tournaments to 35.

But Nadal made some mistakes in the third-set tiebreaker and dropped it to give Tsitsipas life.

Tsitsipas then took the fourth set, too.

The fifth set was on serve until Tsitsipas broke Nadal to take a 6-5 lead, then closed it out on the third match point.

Only once before has Nadal lost a Grand Slam match after taking the first two sets. Fabio Fognini pulled off the feat at the 2015 U.S. Open .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rafael Nadal upset at Australian Open by Stefanos Tsitsipas