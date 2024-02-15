Rafael Nadal: Former world number one pulls out of Qatar Open

Nadal won the Qatar Open in 2014

Rafael Nadal has put his return to competitive tennis on hold after pulling out of the Qatar Open.

Nadal, 37, made his long-awaited return after almost a year out with injury at January's Brisbane International.

However, the Spaniard sustained a hip injury at the tournament which ruled him out of the Australian Open.

"I would have loved to play in Doha," said Nadal, who was expected to be back for the ATP 250 tournament which starts on 19 February.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner added on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Unfortunately I am not ready to compete.

"I will focus on keep working to be ready for the exhibition in Las Vegas and the amazing Indian Wells tournament."

Nadal is scheduled to face compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on 3 March before making his ATP comeback at Indian Wells a few days later.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster La Sexta, Nadal said he was unsure of how many tournaments he would be able to compete in this year.

In addition to the three remaining Grand Slams - the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open - the Olympic Games also take place this summer in Paris.

"I don't know which events I have left to play but between you and me, it's not going to be many," said Nadal, who won gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

"[Roland Garros] will be one of my goals. I'd like to play at the Olympics as well. It's not something I can confirm right now, but I hope I will... I think I will."

In May, after being forced to miss the French Open for the first time in 19 years, Nadal said 2024 would "probably" be the final year of his career.