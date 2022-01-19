Rejuvenated Rafael Nadal's quest for 21st grand slam taking shape in absence of his fellow immortals - AFP

Even after spending more than half his time on Earth as a professional tennis player, Rafael Nadal never ceases to spring surprises. His intimidating physique – all burnished Iberian muscle, with a left arm that can fire off forehands like a crossbow – might look like the product of a lifetime’s labours.

And yet, after grinding down Germany’s gifted Yannick Hanfmann to keep his quest for a record 21st major title intact, he ascribed his conditioning to the most unlikely factor. “I play golf,” he shrugged. “Honestly, that is true. I have never been a gym guy. I don’t like the gym.”

Nadal, we should stress, is not exactly a leisurely hacker. Thanks to his impeccable hand-eye co-ordination, plus the murderous intensity he brings to his every pursuit, he boasts a handicap of 0.3, having finished sixth at the Balearic Golf Championships in 2020. Never did he look happier than when Tiger Woods, his childhood idol, sat courtside on Arthur Ashe Stadium en route to his fourth US Open triumph.

Still, the notion that he maintains his Adonis-like frame through nothing more gruelling than a regular 18 holes in Majorca is startling. Perhaps teenage prodigy Carlos Alcaraz, the Nadal-inspired gym rat who has taken to wearing sleeveless tops to flaunt his newly-honed biceps, is doing this all wrong.

On the evidence of this Australian Open, Nadal’s more sparing approach to his fitness routines is working. The re-emergence of a congenital foot injury has restricted him to just 12 tournaments in the past two years, and he is visibly doing less sliding on these gritty Melbourne courts than is his custom. But he appears, at 35, a man rejuvenated by his time away.

Rafael Nadal swatted aside Germany’s gifted Yannick Hanfmann - GETTY IMAGES

The surgical precision with which he picked apart Hanfmann’s defences was a classic of his oeuvre. While a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 scoreline suggested a breezy demolition, it still took two hours and 42 minutes, with Nadal’s peerless stamina giving him the edge in every punishing rally.

Statistically, this is the least fertile of the four slams for Nadal, the only one where he has not become a multiple champion. The paradox is that, 13 years on from his solitary Melbourne Park triumph at Roger Federer’s expense, he might never have a more priceless chance to haul himself clear of his two fellow immortals.

In his 18-and-a-half-year slam career, which began with a first-round defeat at Wimbledon in 2003, this is, remarkably, the first major where he has not had either Federer or Novak Djokovic for company in the draw.

The significance of championship No 21 can scarcely be overstated. Federer turns 41 in August and is highly unlikely to add to his own haul of 20, having undergone a third knee operation.

As for the unfortunate pariah Djokovic, back in Belgrade after his ill-fated legal fight against the Australian government, he has no concrete assurances that he can even compete again at this level, with Roland Garros and the US Open both leaning towards a stringent “no vaccine, no entry” policy. The stars are aligning for Nadal, who should feel emboldened to make hay while the southern-hemisphere sun shines.

Nadal, true to form, refuses to encumber himself with excessive expectations. “I don’t have big pressure on my shoulders, honestly,” he said. “I don’t feel it. The pressure is only to stay healthy and to enjoy the fact that I am competing again. I’m excited about the fact that I’m going to play in the third round one more time, after all the things I have gone through.”

One of Nadal’s recent trials was to contract Covid-19 last month, leaving him with four days of muscle aches and high fevers. He fell ill while travelling back to Spain from an exhibition in Abu Dhabi and explained how he was not able to move much for a week. Even so, he was back on his exercise bike straight afterwards, winning his warm-up event in Melbourne to ensure he would finish a 19th consecutive year with at least one ATP title.

The obstacles for Nadal on Rod Laver Arena will not become any less daunting. The continued presence here of such hard-court demons as Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini makes the Spaniard’s coronation anything but a given. But the deportation of Djokovic, as invincible in Melbourne as Nadal has been in Paris, has smoothed the path to glory.

In public, Nadal is not given to grand projections. “I never think that far ahead,” he insisted. “You can imagine that now less than ever, no? I’m just focused on my daily work, on what’s coming. One moment in time – that’s it.”

In private, though, Nadal and his team recognise the scale of the prize in his grasp. He has already achieved distinctions beyond the imagination of any contemporary: how many players, after all, have a stadium named after them while they are still competing, as Nadal does in Barcelona? But a more enduring, perhaps even eternal accolade, awaits him now. By scaling the once-thinkable summit of a 21st major, Nadal can cement himself as the last man standing.