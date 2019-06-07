Rafael Nadal continues dominance against Roger Federer at French Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal is in the finals with a win over Roger Federer at Roland Garros. (Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal continued his dominance against Roger Federer at the French Open, winning the semifinal match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Nadal is now 6-0 against Federer at the French Open. It’s only the second time he’s won in straight sets against him at Roland Garros and he controlled the match from the outset in windy conditions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He was 81 percent on first serves and had 19 unforced errors to Federer’s 34. Nadal broke six times, including at two points in the second set that put him one away from a 12th French Open final.

The 33-year-old Spaniard and world’s second-ranked player is looking to three-peat at the French Open, where his successful numbers continue to grow. It was his 22nd match win in a row at Roland Garros and he is 92-2 all-time at the tournament.

He won the 2017 and 2018 titles at Roland Garros and has 11 of his overall 17 Grand Slam titles on the clay court.

It was the 39th overall meeting of the top players. Nadal holds the all-time lead, 24-15, against Federer, ranked third in the world. Though Federer held a five-match winning streak heading into the match-up, all came on hard courts.

Story continues

Nadal will face either No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the 2016 winner, or No. 4 Dominic Thiem, whose semifinal was the last of the day in Paris. Djokovic is attempting to become only the second man to hold all four Grand Slam titles at once for a second time. It was the first time in eight years all four top seeds made the semifinals.

More from Yahoo Sports: