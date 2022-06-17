Rafael Nadal confirms Wimbledon involvement but Emma Raducanu now a serious doubt

Rafael Nadal plans to play two warm-up matches in London before Wimbledon starts - GETTY IMAGES

Rafael Nadal has confirmed his attendance at Wimbledon but Emma Raducanu is out of Eastbourne and must be considered a serious doubt for the Championships.

In a press conference in Mallorca, Nadal revealed that the pain in his left foot had been reduced by the complex procedure – radiofrequency nerve ablation – which he underwent after winning the French Open just under a fortnight ago.

“I experienced some improvements, different feelings on my foot, honestly,” Nadal said at the Mallorca Country Club. “My intention is to travel to London next Monday, play two matches there before the tournament starts and just follow my normal schedule to prepare the best way possible [for] Wimbledon.”

Nadal also said that he is to become a father for the first time, confirming rumours first published in the Spanish version of Hello! Magazine (Hola!) alongside photos of his wife Maria Francisca Perello in a swimsuit.

“If everything goes well, I'm going to be a father,” said Nadal. “I don't know how it will affect me because I don't have experience, but I don't expect fatherhood to mean a change in my professional life.”

The news on Raducanu was less cheery. The side strain that she suffered at Nottingham on June 7 has failed to improve enough for her to play at Eastbourne next week. The entries for the tournament were due to close on Friday afternoon with Serena Williams now confirmed as the star attraction in the absence of the British No 1.

Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from the Nottingham Open earlier this month - REUTERS

With no other competitive practice now available before Wimbledon, Raducanu might yet look to play an exhibition at the Hurlingham Club next week as a way of getting a little time on a grass court. That event is run by her management agency IMG, and has added Novak Djokovic to a list of participants which also includes Nadal.

But it is also looking increasingly possible that Raducanu might end up missing Wimbledon – the event where she first rose to public renown last year by beating a pair of top-50 opponents on her way to the fourth round.

She cannot defend the 240 rankings points she collected there, even if she were to play, as the two tours have removed points from this year’s Championships in retaliation for the All England Club’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

But it would be a blow for the tournament – and for her many sponsors – if she were unable to turn out for the biggest event of the year.

Andy Murray is also resting up this week after straining a stomach muscle in Stuttgart on Sunday. He is expected to give an update on his progress on Monday.

To return to Nadal, the 22-time major champion told reporters that he had been training all week on the grass of Mallorca and increasing the intensity a little each day. He also said that the aftermath of his remarkable victory in Paris had left him in agonising pain because of Mueller-Weiss Syndrome, the chronic degenerative condition that involves a loss of blood flow to the navicular bone in his left foot.

“The next day, I was with you guys, the press, in Paris,” he said. “It was a tough day in terms of pain. The next day was much worse before travelling to Barcelona. So I experienced a couple of tough days.

“Not much time to rest. But I know that it’s gonna be like this if I wanted to try to play Wimbledon. I didn’t have time to lose. I had to try to do the treatment. If that works, it will be my chance to try to travel to Wimbledon. So that’s what I did and here I am with some positive news.”