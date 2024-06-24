Rafael Marquez casts doubt on future after Barca Atletic miss out on promotion, criticises club transfer plan

Barca Atletic missed out on promotion back to Segunda in the play-offs for a second straight year in a row, after a 2-1 defeat to Cordoba, making the score 3-2 on aggregate. Rafael Marquez was non-committal on his future thereafter.

The Blaugrana took the lead through a magnificent goal from young full-back Hector Fort, who is likely to be part of the first team next season. However a brilliant header from Alberto Toril just ahead of Mikayil Faye had Cordoba back level again.

An error in their own box from goalkeeper Marc Vidal and captain Marc Casado allowed Toril through on goal just ten minutes into the second half, and he had the presence of mind to lift it over Vidal, and Cordoba back into Segunda. Barcelona struggled to break down Cordoba thereafter.

After the match, Marquez was open about his future. The Mexican legend is out of contract this summer, and Barcelona reportedly want to hang onto him, but after being snubbed for the senior job in favour of Hansi Flick, there is little certainty on his next destination.

“There is a very good relationship with the club. I am happy, they are happy. It’s simply to see if we can reach an agreement… and see if along the way something doesn’t come up that may be at a higher level. It’s been two very good years, with learning. We’ll talk about it in the coming days,” he told Sport.

“I have to continue learning, but if something important comes up higher up, I would have to analyse it. I’m not in a hurry to have to choose something that may not convince me and I prefer to continue here. I am very open to what we talk about with Barca, giving them priority.”

Marc Guiu is playing his final minutes for Barcelona except for a major u-turn. Chelsea are ready to pay his €6m release clause and the player has advanced agreements with the London club. @gerardromero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 23, 2024

Marquez has been linked to Las Palmas as a potential replacement for another former Barca Atletic manager, Garcia Pimienta, although he is not the favourite.

Another whose future is up in the air is 22-year-old Girona striker Pau Victor. Spending this season on loan, he scored 20 goals, and Barcelona are supposedly keen to keep him. They could have done so for €4m in April, but decided against using it. The surprise was that Marquez was openly critical of the move.

“I tried to give them advice at the beginning of the season that this boy had enough potential to acquire him. I think we were slow in making an offer, I don’t know if the negotiations will continue, it is out of my hands. I try to give my opinion.”