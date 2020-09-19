Rafael Marchan hits the most improbable home run in recent Phillies memory

The most improbable home run in recent Phillies memory originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In one of the wildest moments of the Phillies' season, 21-year-old catcher Rafael Marchan, who had zero home runs in 850 career plate appearances as a professional baseball player, hit a three-run jack to right field to tie the game against the Blue Jays.

Marchan is a defensive-minded catching prospect who is here because J.T. Realmuto is dealing with an injury in his quad/hip area. There was no guarantee he'd even be here in 2020 and yet here he is, starting high-pressure games for a team fighting to make the playoffs.

This was wholly unexpected. It led to a memorable home run call — "2020 is crazy!" — from Phillies play-by-play man Tom McCarthy.

A few pitches before Marchan's game-tying blast, rookie Mickey Moniak laced a single to right field for his first major-league hit. So in the span of two batters, the Phillies had a first hit and first home run.

Marchan's homer erased a three-run deficit and put the Phillies in position to potentially sweep a doubleheader for the first time since 2012.