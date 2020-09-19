Rafael Marchan hits the most improbable home run in recent Phillies memory

Corey Seidman

In one of the wildest moments of the Phillies' season, 21-year-old catcher Rafael Marchan, who had zero home runs in 850 career plate appearances as a professional baseball player, hit a three-run jack to right field to tie the game against the Blue Jays.

Marchan is a defensive-minded catching prospect who is here because J.T. Realmuto is dealing with an injury in his quad/hip area. There was no guarantee he'd even be here in 2020 and yet here he is, starting high-pressure games for a team fighting to make the playoffs.

This was wholly unexpected. It led to a memorable home run call — "2020 is crazy!" — from Phillies play-by-play man Tom McCarthy.

A few pitches before Marchan's game-tying blast, rookie Mickey Moniak laced a single to right field for his first major-league hit. So in the span of two batters, the Phillies had a first hit and first home run.

Marchan's homer erased a three-run deficit and put the Phillies in position to potentially sweep a doubleheader for the first time since 2012.