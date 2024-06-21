Rafael Leao on attitude for Milan and Portugal, plus Calhanoglu warning

Rafael Leao hits back at suggestions he has a poor attitude, assuring for Milan and Portugal he always tries to ‘prove why I am chosen,’ and warns Hakan Calhanoglu is the key for Turkey.

The Rossoneri winger had some good and bad moments in his country’s opening EURO 2024 fixture, a 2-1 win over Czechia, though he was substituted by Diogo Jota after 63 minutes.

There are reports that Leao could be dropped from the starting XI for the next match against Turkey on Saturday at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

“Every time I step onto the pitch, I try to prove why I am chosen, to show what I can do for my club and my national team,” said Rafael Leao in a press conference.

“I am prepared mentally, as the Euros have always been an objective and a dream. I am proud to compete with the Portugal shirt on my back.”

It was a tough 2-1 win over Czechia, so the head-to-head with Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey brings back some familiar faces in Serie A.

“Turkey are a quality team and we mustn’t allow them too many spaces, as they can be dangerous. We studied what the coach told us and think it will be very different from the Czechia match, as there will be more spaces to play in.”

Leao warns Calhanoglu key for Turkey

The most familiar face of all is Calhanoglu, who Rafael Leao had both as a teammate at Milan and a rival once he moved to Inter.

“Calhanoglu makes the difference, I played with him at Milan and he has so much quality, a great strike from distance. There’s also Arda Guler, who plays for Real Madrid and at his age already makes an impact.”

Turkey are currently top of Group F, as they beat Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia 3-1 and therefore have a stronger goal difference than Portugal.