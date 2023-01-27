Rafael Harvey-Pinard with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Rafael Harvey-Pinard (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/26/2023
Oskar Sundqvist (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 01/26/2023
Michael Pezzetta (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/26/2023
Ohio State reported annual operating athletics revenue of $251.6 million during the 2022 fiscal year, a record total for its athletic department .
Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton doesn't have the most imposing stature, but he is one tough customer on the ice, and Lightning forward Corey Perry found out firsthand Thursday night in a spirited fight.
The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.
Brian Windhorst reported the Lakers may be looking for an upgrade in their backcourt instead of looking for another frontcourt player.
Tennis ace Novak Djokovic's father said he will stay away from his son's Australian Open semi-final Friday, insisting he "wishes only for peace" after being filmed with fans holding Russian flags.A video posted to a pro-Russian Australian YouTube account on Thursday showed Djokovic's father posing with a man holding a Russian flag with Vladimir Putin's face on it.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report confirmed the refs missed a call on Klay Thompson's go-ahead 3-pointer in the Warriors' win over the Grizzlies.
UConn went into halftime with a 40-36 lead, but Geno Auriemma didn't hold back when asked about the Lady Vols getting to the free throw line.
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
The Capitals and Hurricanes released their jersey designs for the 2023 Stadium Series game Thursday.
It was Fight Night in St. Paul on Thursday as the Wild took on the Flyers in a heated matchup.
Draymond Green's basketball IQ was the difference yet again Wednesday night in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]
The Bruins are on pace to shatter regular season records, so what should they do at the trade deadline to improve their roster? Check out our list of five defensemen trade targets for Boston.
Shortly after Steph Curry was ejected for throwing his mouthpiece, Jordan Poole returned the favor in a joking way.
Coaches Poll All-Time College Football Rankings. The top programs and teams based on a formula utilizing all the final Coaches Poll rankings.
One door closed for DeMeco Ryans' head coaching prospects, but another door appears to be his to walk through.
Despite a 12-5 regular-season, the Cowboys season ends in major disappointment. Again. Here’s who Jerry Jones should hire as head coach.