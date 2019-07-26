Rafael Devers is youngest Red Sox player since Ted Williams to accomplish this feat

Rafael Devers continued to rake in Thursday night's game vs. the Yankees, and he set a historic mark in the process.

Devers notched his 30th RBI of July, which leads all of Major League Baseball. That mark also makes the 22-year-old the youngest Red Sox player since Ted Williams in 1939 to tally 30 RBI in a single month.

Rafael Devers leads the MLB with 30 RBI in July.



He is the youngest @RedSox player with a 30-RBI month since Ted Williams in August 1939. pic.twitter.com/ma4MkIGmem



This isn't Devers' first time putting up Ted Williams-like numbers this year. In May, the third baseman recorded an extra-base hit in eight straight games to put him just behind Williams as the second-youngest Red Sox player to do so.

Given how special Devers' season has been, it'll be odd to look back at 2019 and remember he somehow wasn't an All-Star.

